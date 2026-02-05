Nvidia Employee Surprises Family With Dubai Trip, Moves Internet To Tears: "Time To See The World"

A heartwarming video of Apurva Chaturvedi, an Nvidia employee, has gone viral after she surprised her parents and grandmother with their first-ever international trip to Dubai. The surprise was sweetly orchestrated through three deeply personal, handwritten letters thanking her family for their years of efforts, sacrifice, and support. The reveal that it was "her turn to show them the world" led to cheers, applause, and her father breaking down in tears of joy.

The video begins to show Apurva's family members gathered on a bed, each holding a handwritten letter. Through the letters, she highlighted her parents' selfless sacrifices, who put the family first and shelved their own dreams so their children could thrive.

Her mother's letter stated, "For so many years, you had the whole house as your world… now it's time to see the world… we are going to Dubai." While the mother expressed pure joy, the father was visibly moved and burst into tears of happiness, struggling to compose himself as the news of their first international trip sank in.

The moment sparks a wave of cheers and applause, filling the room with infectious joy and beaming smiles."Over everything, seeing them this happy is my biggest win," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

"I'm Not Crying, You Are"

The video resonated with thousands of users who described the thoughtful and wholesome gesture as "heart-melting" and an inspiration. Users also praised her for the heartfelt, handwritten letters that made it extra special. The comments section was flooded with emotional reactions, with users celebrating her kindness and hard work, with many remarking how this was a lifetime memory for the family.

One user wrote, "Dad's part had me crying. May you grow exponentially and keep making your parents proud."

Another commented, "As a random stranger, I watched thrice and smiled. You earned a lot."

"This is the dream of every female whose family did everything to give them the best lives," stated a third, while a fourth person added, "Made me cry. Wholesome, manifesting same."

Several other similar heartwarming stories have also gained attention recently. Last month, Ankit Rana, a content creator from Haryana, took his grandparents on their first-ever flight to Dubai, sharing their joy at seeing the city from a sky-high infinity pool. In December 2025, influencer Linda Andrade surprised her mother with an Emirates business class flight to Dubai to create happy memories following a family loss.