Watch: Man Takes Grandparents On First-Ever Flight To Dubai, Heartwarming Video Melts Internet

A heartwarming video has gone viral on social media, showcasing a man's thoughtful gesture of taking his grandparents on their first-ever flight to Dubai. In the video shared on Instagram, the joy and excitement of the elderly couple are visible as they experience flying for the first time.

The couple boarded the flight, witnessed breathtaking views of Dubai from a sky-high infinity pool, and enjoyed quality time with their grandson. On being asked how they felt, they smiled sweetly and said they were enjoying the moment.

"Dadi Ji First Flight," Ankit wrote as the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

The video serves as a reminder for many that age is not the limit to chase dreams, as for many middle-class families, flying in an airplane is itself a dream they hope to fulfil but seldom voice.

Social Media Reaction

Ankit's gesture has struck a chord with viewers, who praised him for prioritising family and creating meaningful memories with his grandparents. The video was viewed nearly 3 million times, and more than 310,278 users liked it. Many users have shared their own stories of grandparents experiencing new things for the first time.

"Where a grandson killed his grandparents in the greed of another money @ankitranabigmouth Brother woke up dreams in these old eyes and fulfilling them God bless you brother," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Brother made my heart happy. Keep it up doing a great job," another said.

"Huge respect from the core of my heart. keep going brother," a third wrote.