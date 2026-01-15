College Student Works As Zepto Delivery Agent Part-Time To Support Family, Post Divides Internet

A social media user shared a story of a college student who found an innovative way to balance academics and earn a living. The user named Swapnil Kommawar said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the student opted to work part-time as a delivery driver for Zepto, a popular instant delivery service, instead of pursuing an internship because the paid ones are quite scarce.

"I met my friend's younger brother. He is doing his degree. After college, he works part-time in Zepto. Carrying bags. Delivering orders. Earning pocket money," Kommawar wrote, further asking him why he wasn't doing an internship.

"He smiled and said, Internships are easy to find. But paid internships? Very hard," the post added.

The student chose Zepto for its flexibility, allowing him to work around his class schedule. Delivering orders not only helps him earn pocket money but also supports his family financially. "So he chose part-time work by understanding family conditions. At least money comes in. At least he is not sitting idle," Kommawar added.

Social Media Reaction

The post went viral, with 62,700 views, sparking widespread debate on the state of internship opportunities in India, which are crucial for fresh graduates.

"Interesting, but an internship is for skill development. Free internship in a high-skilled job would be ideal," one user wrote.

"This hits different. It's not about the job title, it's about the mindset," another user said.

"This is actually a very good approach, which is practised in Western education systems. By doing jobs during studies, kids learn a lot about finances, communication and overall leadership," a third user wrote.

An entrepreneur took to the comment section to give his suggestion in such a scenario. The entrepreneur, named Capt. Venkat Reddy wrote, "It is really welcoming move to see next generation is understanding the value of productivity and earning money as a by-product."

"But I always suggest the leverage of hard/smartwork and conversion into knowledge/wisdom. Young kids must take a direction to gain knowledge in the early days of their life to leverage later."

"For instance, your friend's brother, instead of putting a few hours into Zepto deliveries, he must use the same time and hard work to prepare for CAT, GMAT or any competitive exam where he seems best fit."