Watch: US Comedian Mocks Donald Trump By 'Selling' H1-B Visas In India, Sparks Amusement

A hilarious video of an American comedian spoofing US President Donald Trump by "selling" H1-B visas for $100,000 on the streets of India has sparked widespread amusement online. In the video, Instagram creator Austin Nasso fully embodies the Trump persona, complete with a red tie, exaggerated expressions, and signature mannerisms. He approaches passersby and, in a Trump-like voice, declares, "We are selling H1-B visas for 100,000 dollars."

Reactions from locals ranged from confusion to amusement. One man replied, "I like Europe a lot more than the US," to which Nasso, staying in character, retorts with the phrase "So nasty."

"Buy one get one free," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The comedian keeps the laughs coming, approaching more people with the same hilarious pitch, maintaining his signature tone and gestures. The bit ends with him riding an autorickshaw, shouting "H1-B visas for $100,000!" and getting some major attention from passersby.

The video, primarily filmed in Bangalore, has garnered millions of views and sparked widespread online reactions. One user wrote, "This feels uncomfortably close to reality but still hilarious."

Another joked, "Buy 1, get 1 free," and none of the Indians took the offer? My country is changing."

A third said, "Comedy aside, this shows how global US visa politics has become."

The H1-B visa fee

The H-1B visa allows skilled foreign professionals to work in the US in specialised fields that demand specific qualifications - including technology, engineering, finance, healthcare, and research.

Last year, the Trump administration introduced a $100,000 fee for new H1-B visa petitions, aiming to prioritise high-skilled workers and protect American jobs. However, this move disproportionately affects Indian professionals, who hold 71% of H1-B visas, mostly in the tech sector.

The fee hike, combined with a wage-based selection process, makes it tougher for Indians to secure visas. Many Indian IT companies, such as TCS and Infosys, rely heavily on H1-B visas, and the new fee could cost them billions.





