Watch: Energetic Teacher Wins Hearts During Pongal Performance In US

A heartwarming video of a teacher's dedication has gone viral following a Pongal celebration at the Thiruvalluvar Tamil School in Edison, New Jersey. The footage highlights the immense effort educators put into preserving cultural heritage abroad.

While the event featured students dressed in traditional tiger costumes for a Puliyattam (tiger dance) performance, it was their teacher who became the centre of attention. Dressed in a vibrant pink saree, she was captured standing at the front, energetically demonstrating every move to ensure the children stayed on beat and followed the choreography correctly.

The video, originally posted on Instagram by "Kees Candid," was captioned, "Teachers' efforts are priceless." Social media users have praised the instructor not for seeking the spotlight, but for her selfless commitment to guiding her students through the complex routine.



Social media users were quick to praise the performance, with many highlighting the "priceless effort" shown by the faculty. One commenter noted the teacher's exceptional ability to guide her students, while others offered a "huge applause" to both the children and the educator for their dedication to the cultural display.



The New Jersey school performance highlights the tireless efforts of teachers behind school events. Both in India and abroad, educators are going above and beyond to make extracurricular activities shine. While the vibrant costumes and music steal the show, it's the countless hours of dedication and enthusiasm from teachers that truly make these cultural displays possible.

