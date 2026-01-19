Tamil Nadu Blends Climate Education With Cool Roof Infrastructure Across 300 Green Schools

Tamil Nadu Climate Education Drive: The Government of Tamil Nadu has taken a significant step forward in combating climate change by scaling up its Climate Education and Cool Roof initiatives across 300 Green Schools. This move, launched on January 19, 2026, positions the state as a frontrunner in blending climate literacy with practical, heat-resilient infrastructure in public education.

The initiatives were formally inaugurated by Minister for Finance and Environment, Climate Change, Thiru. Thangam Thennarasu, alongside Minister for School Education, Thiru. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. The event highlighted Tamil Nadu's commitment under the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission to make schools not just places of learning, but active hubs for sustainability and resilience against rising temperatures.

Building Climate Awareness from the Classroom Up

At the heart of the launch is the Climate Education Initiative now mainstreamed across the school system. Anchored in the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission and announced in the 2025-26 Budget, it transforms school campuses into "living laboratories." Students engage hands-on with topics like climate change, natural resource management, and sustainability through activities such as residential teacher training, student nature camps, and the statewide Soozhal Arivom climate quiz.

A key component is training 4,000 teachers from all 38 districts as volunteer Climate Ambassadors, with at least 50 per cent from government and government-aided schools. The Training of Teachers (ToT) module was released during the event, and the first certified residential programme kicked off with 210 teachers set to train in Salem starting January 20, 2026. These ambassadors will champion climate action, inspiring students to become environmentally conscious citizens.

Tackling Heat Stress: Cool Roofs Bring Relief to Classrooms

Tamil Nadu's scorching summers have made heat a serious barrier to education. Many concrete-roofed schools see indoor temperatures soar to 38-40 degree Celsius during peak hours, hampering concentration, comfort, and performance. The state has declared heat a State-specific disaster, with studies showing temperatures above 30-32 degree Celsius significantly impair learning and exam results.

To counter this, the Cool Roof initiative using heat-reflective coatings-has been integrated into the 2025-26 Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission Action Plan. Piloted successfully at Ambattur Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Government Girls Higher Secondary School, it delivered impressive results: average indoor temperature drops of 3-4 degree Celsius, ceiling surface reductions of 4-5 degree Celsius, and occupied-hour classroom temperatures falling from 31-32 degree Celsius to around 27 degree Celsius. This reduces reliance on energy-intensive fans or air conditioning while improving student wellbeing.

The launch included inaugurations at Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School, Shenoy Nagar, and Chennai Higher Secondary School, Thiruvanmiyur. Green School Certificates were awarded to the Ambattur school and Kollumedu Government Higher Secondary School in Tiruvallur district for their exemplary climate-responsive designs.

Knowledge Resources to Guide Statewide Expansion

Three key publications were released to support scaling and evidence-based implementation:

1. Impact Study of the Tamil Nadu Green School Scheme (in collaboration with the Indian Institute for Human Settlements - IIHS): This study reframes the scheme as a climate literacy programme. From 25 pilot schools, it has expanded to 300 across phases. Rooftop solar has cut grid electricity use by 46 per cent per school (saving 3,572 kWh and Rs. 226,000 annually per school). Statewide rollout to 45,000 government schools could offset 91 per cent of electricity consumption in educational and health institutions. Behavioural shifts are evident, with nearly half the schools running structured climate campaigns.

2. Mainstreaming Passive Cooling in Green Schools: Learning from Tamil Nadu's Cool Roof Initiative (with UNEP): It positions cool roofs as affordable, quick-deploy solutions against extreme heat. Even modest drops of 4-8 degree Celsius boost focus and outcomes, while co-benefits include reduced urban heat islands. Supported by UNEP's Be Cool Programme, thermal comfort audits and passive design training are underway.

3. Cool Classrooms, Green Futures - Passive Cooling Solutions for Tamil Nadu Green Schools: This framework outlines strategies like cool roofs, shading, ventilation, and greenery. Combined measures can slash roof temperatures by 10-15 degree Celsius, indoor levels by 2-4 degree Celsius, and cooling energy demand by up to 70-80 per cent.

These efforts build on Tamil Nadu's broader climate leadership, including solar adoption in schools, wetland restoration, and heat as a recognized disaster. By equipping teachers, cooling classrooms, and fostering student-led action, the state is nurturing a generation ready to tackle climate challenges-while ensuring schools remain conducive spaces for learning even in a warming world.