US City To Track Owners Who Don't Pick Up Dog Poop By DNA Testing

A condominium complex in Edgewater, New Jersey, has implemented a unique solution to tackle the issue of dog owners not picking up after their pets, the New York Post reported. The Hudson Harbour condo complex requires dog owners to pay $200 to swab their dogs for DNA, which is then stored in a database.

According to the report, if dog poop is found on the property, it's sent to a lab for DNA testing in Tennessee, PooPrints. If the DNA is a match, the owner faces a $250 fine. The fines can go up to $1,000 for repeat offences.

The move has sparked heated debate, with some welcoming it, while some saying it's not always feasible. "You can't always pick it up, so I'm a little worried. Sometimes we're outside in the dark in a non-lit area, and I can't always find [the faeces]," Angelina Budija said as quoted in the report. The 46-year-old, who has a Shih Tzu named Jolie, expressed frustration as she alleged that there are already too many rules in the building.

"They're the poop police. Now I have to be even more cautious. I think it's a little over the top," she said.

Christina Ortiz, who is the property manager and is responsible for collecting dog waste and sending it to the lab for testing, said the technology is effective.

"I think it holds our residents responsible, and it's been working out for us. I guess, yes, I'm kind of a detective of sorts," Ortiz told the media outlet. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think this would be a thing. We're really in the future."

Some residents are happy with the decision as one, named Eliana Marquez, said, "I say if you left your poop out there, you've been tested - they're coming for you now." The report noted that Marquez owns a Yorkipoo named Lola.

"A lot of people are leaving their poop out here. It's the worst, especially when it's so simple to pick it up. It gets stuck in your shoes," she said.

"Pick up your poop!"

"I think it's great. I'm sure it's not cheap to send to a lab for DNA testing, which shows that they're serious about it," Tony Spinella, owner of an Argentinian Dogo, said as quoted. The 65-year-old added, "We get certain people - and you can tell by the poop - it's repeat offenders. You step in it, it's horrible."