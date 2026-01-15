Study Reveals Why Mosquitoes Bite Humans More Often: "Have A Clear Preference"

New research found that mosquitoes are becoming increasingly attracted to humans, and scientists say that we, the humans, are to blame for this. The research, published in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, suggests that human activities like deforestation and climate change are driving this shift in mosquito behaviour.

Scientists conducted a study on mosquitoes in Brazil and found that as forests shrink and wildlife populations decline, these blood-sucking insects are left with fewer options, making humans a convenient alternative.

Traps were set up in two nature reserves in the Atlantic Forest, Brazil, by researchers from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and the Oswaldo Cruz Institute. A total of 52 species of mosquitoes were captured.

The researchers then separated females from a sample of more than 1,700 mosquitoes, and found that 24 had identifiable DNA. Researchers were stunned to find that they contained traces of 18 different humans.

"Here we show that the mosquito species we captured in remnants of the Atlantic Forest have a clear preference for feeding on humans," Jeronimo Alencar, biologist at the Oswaldo Cruz Institute, said as quoted by Science Alert.

The rising temperatures also accelerate mosquito life cycles, extend breeding seasons, and increase their appetite for human blood. And the likelihood of bites increases with human settlements encroaching on natural habitats, bringing mosquitoes and humans closer.

"With fewer natural options available, mosquitoes are forced to seek new, alternative blood sources. They end up feeding more on humans out of convenience, as we are the most prevalent host in these areas," Sergio Machado, microbiologist at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, said as quoted.

Mosquitoes transmit diseases like dengue, Zika, and malaria, making this shift a significant public health concern. With 1 million annual deaths attributed to mosquito-borne diseases, understanding this trend is crucial. However, the scientists say that further analysis is needed for a better understanding.