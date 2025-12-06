Mosquito Myths That Need To Buzz Off: What Really Spreads Dengue And Malaria

Misinformation about mosquitoes spreads as fast as the insects themselves. Every monsoon and post-monsoon season, social feeds fill with confident-sounding tips: "Dengue mosquitoes only bite in the morning," "They only bite your legs," or "They breed only in dirty water." Some of these ideas contain a grain of truth, others are outdated or plain wrong, and believing them can give a false sense of security. Public health programmes depend on accurate knowledge about mosquito behaviour so prevention campaigns and individual protections are effective. This is especially critical in countries like India, where dengue and malaria cases and deaths are major issues not just in monsoon, but also in winters now.

So, it's equally critical to know which mosquitoes bite when and where, what attracts them, where they breed, and which behaviours really cut risk. Of course, the focus here should be on the two most important vectors for India: Aedes species (dengue, chikungunya) and Anopheles species (malaria).

Myth 1: "Dengue mosquitoes only bite in the morning"

Fact: Aedes mosquitoes (the main dengue vectors) are primarily daytime biters, but they are active across daylight hours with peaks in the early morning and late afternoon, not only at one fixed hour. Local conditions and human activity shift peak times, and some Aedes can bite indoors or at dusk. Relying only on morning protection is unsafe.

Myth 2: "They only bite your legs or ankles"

Fact: Mosquitoes prefer exposed skin, and many observations record frequent bites on lower limbs (especially if you're standing), but Aedes and Anopheles will bite any exposed area, hands, face, neck or legs, depending on clothing and posture. Don't assume covered legs alone will prevent bites. Use repellents and protective clothing for exposed skin.

Myth 3: "Dengue mosquitoes breed only in dirty water"

Fact: Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus commonly lay eggs in clean, stagnant water like discarded containers, flowerpots, water storage containers, vases, and even bottle caps. Cleanliness of the water is not the safeguard people assume, eliminating small, stagnant water collections around homes is essential.

Myth 4: "Malaria mosquitoes bite only at midnight"

Fact: Most Anopheles mosquitoes are night-biters, with peak activity often after dusk and before dawn, but some species (and local populations) bite earlier in the evening or outdoors. Outdoor evening exposure can therefore sustain transmission even where bed nets are widely used. Vector control must account for local biting patterns.

Myth 5: "Some people are immune to mosquitoes, it's just blood type"

Fact: Human attractiveness to mosquitoes is multi-factorial; body odour, skin microbes, CO2 exhalation, body temperature, pregnancy status and movement all play roles. Some small studies suggested blood-type preferences, but overall evidence is inconsistent. Don't assume your blood group makes you safe, use repellents and barriers if exposed.

Myth 6: "One bite can cause infections"

Fact: Only bites from an infected female mosquito can transmit dengue or malaria. For dengue, a mosquito must have previously fed on an infected human and incubated the virus before it can infect others. Still, any bite from local vectors is a risk during outbreaks; avoid bites altogether.

What Actually Works: Dengue And Malaria Prevention

Eliminate breeding spots: Remove stagnant water in containers, tyres, flowerpots and roof gutters; cover water storage. Aedes breed in small, clean water sources.

Remove stagnant water in containers, tyres, flowerpots and roof gutters; cover water storage. Aedes breed in small, clean water sources. Use repellents and clothing: DEET, picaridin or IR3535-based repellents and long sleeves reduce bites; permethrin-treated bed nets work for night-biting Anopheles.

DEET, picaridin or IR3535-based repellents and long sleeves reduce bites; permethrin-treated bed nets work for night-biting Anopheles. Time your protection: Daytime protection matters for dengue; nighttime nets and indoor residual spraying target malaria. Local vector surveillance guides priorities.

Daytime protection matters for dengue; nighttime nets and indoor residual spraying target malaria. Local vector surveillance guides priorities. Community action: Mosquito control is most effective when households, local bodies and health authorities coordinate source reduction and targeted spraying where needed.

Simple myths, about timing, bite location or water quality, can lull people and communities into risky habits. The reality is nuanced, because species, local ecology and human behaviour together determine mosquito bite, and therefore dengue and malaria risk.

