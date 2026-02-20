Tamil Nadu Principal Imitates Student Doing Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj Pose, Wins Hearts Online

A school convocation in Tamil Nadu became heartwarming when the principal of the school joined the celebration. Instead of just handing out certificates, he surprised everyone by copying the children's trendy poses and expressions on stage.

The school correspondent was seen on stage, wearing a golden, glittering robe and cap, handing out certificates to young children dressed in similar attire. His cheerful demeanour and prompt response made the ceremony even more memorable for the graduates and their families.

Imitating Allu Arjun's Pose

In the video, a little boy performs the famous hand gesture from the film Pushpa with his certificate. Without delay, the principal of the school bows slightly and mimics the same pose with a smile. The caption of the video reads, "Gen Alpha steps? Sir said- challenge accepted."

Watch Video Here:

Social Media Reaction

As the video went viral online, many people shared their warm reactions in the comments. One user commented, "So cute. Pookie sir."

Another user wrote, "I'm confused about which one is child."

A third user noted, "Whoever he is, he is such a great man, who makes the kids big day very special."