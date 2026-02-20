Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Tamil Nadu Principal Imitates Student Doing Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj Pose, Wins Hearts Online

In the video, a little boy performs the famous hand gesture from the film Pushpa with his certificate.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Tamil Nadu Principal Imitates Student Doing Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj Pose, Wins Hearts Online
As the video went viral online, many people shared their warm reactions in the comments.
  • The Tamil Nadu school principal joined convocation celebrations with children on stage
  • He mimicked trendy poses and expressions of students during certificate distribution
  • The principal wore a golden robe and cap, matching the children's attire for the event
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

A school convocation in Tamil Nadu became heartwarming when the principal of the school joined the celebration. Instead of just handing out certificates, he surprised everyone by copying the children's trendy poses and expressions on stage.

The school correspondent was seen on stage, wearing a golden, glittering robe and cap, handing out certificates to young children dressed in similar attire. His cheerful demeanour and prompt response made the ceremony even more memorable for the graduates and their families.

Imitating Allu Arjun's Pose

In the video, a little boy performs the famous hand gesture from the film Pushpa with his certificate. Without delay, the principal of the school bows slightly and mimics the same pose with a smile. The caption of the video reads, "Gen Alpha steps? Sir said- challenge accepted."

Watch Video Here:

Social Media Reaction

As the video went viral online, many people shared their warm reactions in the comments. One user commented, "So cute. Pookie sir."

Another user wrote, "I'm confused about which one is child."

A third user noted, "Whoever he is, he is such a great man, who makes the kids big day very special."

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Tamil Nadu School Convocation, School Principal Celebration, Certificate Distribution
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now