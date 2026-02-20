Video: Stopped From Cheating, Medical Student Attacks Professor In Karnataka

A routine internal exam at Dr Malakareddy Homoeopathic College in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district turned violent when a student allegedly assaulted his professor after being caught cheating.

The incident, which took place during a Homoeopathic Materia Medica exam, was captured on the hall's CCTV cameras.

The footage shows the invigilator, Assistant Professor Shivarajkumar, confronting a student identified as Shahbaz after catching him red-handed using a mobile phone to copy answers. When the professor seized the answer sheet and ordered the student to leave the room, the situation quickly spiralled out of control.

Enraged by the move, Shahbaz turned violent and launched an attack on the professor. While other students immediately jumped in to restrain Shahbaz and pull him away, the confrontation didn't end there. The video shows Shahbaz briefly walking towards the hall exit, only to return seconds later to strike the professor again.

Following the assault, the college administration notified Shahbaz's parents and took the immediate decision to bar him from all future examinations. Despite the clear evidence provided by the CCTV footage, Assistant Professor Shivarajkumar has not filed any police complaint so far.

