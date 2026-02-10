Hansraj Principal's Son To Get Married On Campus, Sparks Student Protest

A private wedding allegedly scheduled on the premises of Delhi University's Hansraj College triggered protests by students on Tuesday, with allegations that the sports ground and the boys' hostel were being used for the event.

The controversy centres on an invitation card naming the college as the venue for the Principal's son's wedding, raising questions over the use of public university property for personal purposes.

The issue came to light after an invitation titled ''Wedding and Blessing Ceremony'' began circulating among students. The invitation, reviewed by NDTV, lists the venue as "Gate No. 5, Hansraj College, Delhi-110007" and identifies the groom as the son of Rama Sharma, the Principal of Hansraj College, indicating that the ceremony was scheduled to take place on campus on February 10.

By Tuesday, the invitation sparked a protest on campus, with nearly 50 students gathering to object to what they described as the administration's double standards.

The annual sports tournament, Khelo Hansraj, which was scheduled to run from February 4 to 27, was disrupted after the ground was cordoned off and decorations were put up. "The Hansraj College ground was allotted for the annual sports event, Khelo Hansraj, from February 4 to 27. However, permission was denied for February 9, 10, and 11, because the Principal's son's wedding was scheduled on the college ground," he alleged.

He claimed that students were informed only on the evening of February 8 and were barred from entering the campus the next day.

"There are hardly any sports facilities, and the ground is often closed citing maintenance reasons. We are not even allowed to sit there post 4pm. Even during college festivals, the ground is made available only for a few hours," Srijan noted.

DU Registrar Vikas Gupta told NDTV, "the principal is a campus resident, and residents are permitted to use the premises for personal events, provided the space is kept clean. In the recent past, two college principals who lost their parents conducted funeral rituals on their campuses. It is natural for residents to occasionally use the space in that capacity. Such events are sought for approval from the governing body, and it is only after approval from the body that one can go ahead with use of the grounds."

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) also alleged that the boys' hostel, which has remained shut for nearly a year after being declared "unfit for habitation, was being used to accommodate guests attending the wedding." Students claim, "Many of us were vacated from the hostel quoting the need for refurbishment and renovation, but no work has been carried out so far. Despite this, the same hostel has now allegedly been used as a guest house for wedding guests".

In a statement issued during the protest, the student body said the wedding invitation itself highlighted the disparity between restrictions placed on students and permissions allegedly granted for personal use.

Asikul Islam, Secretary, SFI Hansraj College Unit, alleged that the college administration was misusing public university resources for personal purposes.

"While faculty members may have residences on campus, the college ground is a separate entity meant exclusively for students. It cannot be used arbitrarily in the name of authority. College grounds are routinely rented out for various purposes, but in this case, it is being used for personal reasons. This undermines the very idea of a public university. The campus is being run like a private estate, while students are subjected to arbitrary and restrictive rules," he said.

Later in the day, the college administration issued a letter, a copy of which has been seen by NDTV, stating that it had accepted all demands raised by the students. The letter assured that no punitive action would be taken against those who participated in the protest and clarified that the hostel would not be used to accommodate any guests.

The administration also said that the sanctioned budget for college festivals would be utilised in a timely and transparent manner by February 14.

Hansraj College Principal Rama Sharma did not respond to NDTV's queries on whether prior permission had been sought to use the college ground or hostel facilities for personal purposes.