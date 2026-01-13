"Drug Addiction Is Not Cool, Seek Help Without Fear": Education Minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that drug addiction is neither "cool" nor a symbol of freedom or rebellion, as he addressed a campus-wide initiative at Delhi University aimed at combating substance abuse. The remarks were made during the launch of the university's Drug-Free Campus Campaign, a major drive that brought together Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Union Education Minister, and representatives of the Delhi government. The initiative seeks to position Delhi University as a national model in the fight against drug abuse among young people.

The campaign was formally launched by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, who also unveiled a dedicated Drug-Free Campus portal and mobile application at the DU Sports Complex. Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh administered an anti-drug oath to students, teachers, and staff, signalling the university's commitment to a zero-tolerance approach.

Addressing the gathering, Vice President Radhakrishnan said universities must look beyond academics. "They are not just centres of academic activity, they are places where values are shaped," he said, warning that the drug trade fuels narco-terrorism and threatens social stability. Linking the issue to India's long-term vision, he said the country's goal of becoming the world's leading economy by 2047 depends on a healthy, drug-free youth.

The Vice President said Delhi University's initiative could inspire institutions across India, calling it a "movement that can go from one campus to the entire country." He also underlined the economic and security costs of drug abuse, saying the profits of the drug trade come "at the cost of humanity."

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan focused on the personal consequences of substance abuse, urging students not to fall for the idea that drugs symbolise independence. "What begins with curiosity often ends in dependency, poor health and a ruined future," he said, while stressing that students struggling with addiction should seek help without fear. "Asking for help is not a weakness, but wisdom," he added.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said higher education spaces must play a role in shaping character. "Campuses are not merely centres for distributing degrees," he said, announcing that the Delhi government would work towards extending similar awareness initiatives in schools and colleges across the capital.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh said the campaign aligns with the Centre's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and reaffirmed DU's resolve to become a drug-free campus.

He also highlighted the university's national quit-tobacco helpline, run by the Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute, calling it a crucial support system for those battling addiction.