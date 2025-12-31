"Let Lord Shiva Forgive Them": Union Minister On Deepam Row In Tamil Nadu

The opposition to lighting the lamp atop the Thirupparankundram hill was politically motivated and lacked understanding of the cultural significance, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

Terming the state government's opposition as "unfortunate," he said the Thirupparankundram hill shrine of Subrahmanya Swamy was an integral part of the state culture.

"It is unfortunate to do all the unethical things when the (Madurai Bench of the Madras) High Court has categorically given a decisive judgment that Hindus can light the lamp. The opposition to it is politically motivated. People find the opposition as unfortunate," the Minister told reporters after offering prayers at the ancient Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai.

When it was pointed out that the authorities objected to lighting the lamp on Karthigai Deepam on a pillar located close to a dargah, as it would lead to sectarian conflict, the Minister shot back, "Can Thirupparankundram be effaced?" "Can you deny the existence of Ramanathapuram or Madurai Meenakshi Ma or Siva from Tamil Nadu? Can you remove the cultural ethos of the Tamil language and literature or the Thirukkural (a masterpiece authored by Thiruvalluvar) from the society?" he asked.

"Those who propagate this theory are foolish. They have misunderstood. Let Lord Shiva forgive them," Pradhan, who had come to the state for the valedictory of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam event in Rameswaram, said.

