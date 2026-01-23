Delhi University Updates Physics Curriculum, Sparks Faculty Backlash Over Timing And Implementation

Delhi University has amended the Bachelor of Science (Honours) Physics curriculum under its Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022. According to the official DU notification dated January 12, 2026, the Semester VIII structure has been updated so that Electrodynamics is now a Discipline Specific Core (DSC) course, while Advanced Statistical Mechanics appears as a Discipline Specific Elective (DSE) among other elective options.

The changes are effective from the 2026‑27 academic session. However, the decision has faced strong criticism from some faculty members at Delhi University over its timing and implementation.

Abha Dev Habib from the Physics Department, Miranda House, criticised the move, saying the DU notification undermines the loss of teaching time. She noted that “teaching is being disrupted for a whole month for several students. Preparations for the even semester begin in December, and with little gap between semesters, teachers plan their teaching assuming a continuous academic year. Redistributing courses in mid‑January affects their preparedness. The notification goes against proper academic rules and should be withdrawn to prevent chaos.”

Mithuraaj Dhusiya, elected member of the Executive Council, expressed concern, saying, “It is extremely unfortunate that DU is making abrupt changes to the 8th-semester syllabus even after the semester has begun. This not only highlights a lack of preparedness in implementing NEP-UGCF but also creates confusion and disrupts the teaching‑learning process for both students and teachers.”

Professor Rudrashish Chakraborty, Treasurer of the Democratic Teacher's Front, criticised DU's January 12, 2026 notification on the revised B Sc (Hons) Physics syllabus. He said the changes are illegal, as classes had already begun on the approved curriculum on January 2. The revision alters paper workloads and credit distribution, forcing Physics departments to redo timetables after three weeks of teaching, wasting time for both students and teachers. Implementing the changes mid‑semester disrupts the teaching-learning process, creates academic chaos, and sets a bad precedent. He argued that any syllabus revision should begin with the new academic year after proper consultation with stakeholders.