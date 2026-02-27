Delhi University Colleges Set For Smart Upgrade With Digitised Libraries, New Academic Centres

Students and faculty at Delhi government-funded colleges under the University of Delhi are set to see new tech-enabled classrooms, digitised libraries and renewed funding assurances, as Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday outlined a campus upgrade plan.

The announcements were made during an event at Maharaja Agrasen College, but officials said that the measures extend to DU colleges funded by the Delhi government, several of which have faced financial and administrative disruptions in recent years.

Smart Tech, New Academic Spaces

The upgrades include:

Smart Classrooms to support digital and interactive learning

An RFID-enabled Library Management System to automate book tracking and issue-return processes

A new Student Facility Centre

A Multimedia Seminar Hall

Foundation stone for an Indian Knowledge Tradition Centre

The RFID system is expected to streamline library operations and improve access to academic resources, while Smart Classrooms aim to modernise teaching methods across campuses.

Funding Assurance For DU Colleges

Principals of 12 Delhi government-funded DU colleges were present at the event, underscoring wider concerns around grant delays and funding continuity in recent years.

Addressing the issue, Mr Sood said, "No institution will face shortage of funds, and no teacher's dignity will be compromised."

Several colleges had earlier reported disruptions linked to delayed grants, affecting salaries, promotions and infrastructure projects. The minister's assurance signals an attempt to stabilise financial flows and academic functioning.

Wider Education Push

Beyond higher education, the minister said 7,000 classrooms for Classes 9 to 12 in Delhi government schools will be converted into Smart Classrooms in the next phase, indicating a broader technology-led reform.

"Our goal is not to make Delhi a degree-distribution centre, but a knowledge-production centre," he said, outlining a focus on research and academic output.

The government has also set a long-term target of positioning Delhi as a "Knowledge Capital" by 2047.

For DU students and faculty, the immediate impact will depend on how quickly these announcements, from Smart Classrooms to funding stability, translate into visible, sustained improvements on campus.