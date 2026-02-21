University Body Flags 32 Fake Universities Across India, Delhi Tops The List

The University Grants Commission (UGC), a statutory body under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, has identified 32 institutions operating as fake universities across India, warning that degrees issued by them are invalid for employment and higher education. Delhi accounts for the highest number, with 12 such entities, followed by Uttar Pradesh and other states. Students have been urged to verify the recognition status of institutions before seeking admission.

The Commission stated that these institutions do not hold recognition from either the Central Government or any State Government. Citing Sections 2(f) and 3 of the UGC Act, the notice emphasised that degrees issued by these entities have no legal validity.

Delhi Records The Highest Number

According to the list, Delhi has the highest number of fake universities, followed by Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi - 12

Uttar Pradesh - 4

Andhra Pradesh - 2

Karnataka - 2

Kerala - 2

Maharashtra - 2

Puducherry - 2

West Bengal - 2

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Haryana - 1

Jharkhand - 1

Rajasthan - 1

State-Wise List Of Institutions Declared Fake (As on February 2026)

Andhra Pradesh (2)

Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam

Arunachal Pradesh

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

Delhi

World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU) Institute of Management and Engineering All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University Commercial University Ltd. United Nations University Vocational University ADR-Centric Juridical University Indian Institute of Science and Engineering Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University) National Institute of Management Solution Mountain Institute of Management & Technology

Haryana

Magic & Art University, Faridabad

Jharkhand

Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Ranchi

Karnataka

Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth, Tumkur Global Human Peace University, Bengaluru

Kerala

International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kozhikode St John's University

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth, Solapur

Puducherry

Usha Latchumanan College of Education

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

Rajasthan

Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Bhiwadi

Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow

Mahamaya Technical University, Noida

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata