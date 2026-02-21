University Body Flags 32 Fake Universities Across India, Delhi Tops The List

The University Grants Commission (UGC), a statutory body under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, has identified 32 institutions operating as fake universities across India, warning that degrees issued by them are invalid for employment and higher education. Delhi accounts for the highest number, with 12 such entities, followed by Uttar Pradesh and other states. Students have been urged to verify the recognition status of institutions before seeking admission.
The Commission stated that these institutions do not hold recognition from either the Central Government or any State Government. Citing Sections 2(f) and 3 of the UGC Act, the notice emphasised that degrees issued by these entities have no legal validity.
Delhi Records The Highest Number
According to the list, Delhi has the highest number of fake universities, followed by Uttar Pradesh.The state-wise number of fake universities is as follows:
- Delhi - 12
- Uttar Pradesh - 4
- Andhra Pradesh - 2
- Karnataka - 2
- Kerala - 2
- Maharashtra - 2
- Puducherry - 2
- West Bengal - 2
- Arunachal Pradesh - 1
- Haryana - 1
- Jharkhand - 1
- Rajasthan - 1
State-Wise List Of Institutions Declared Fake (As on February 2026)
Andhra Pradesh (2)
- Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur
- Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam
Arunachal Pradesh
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine
Delhi
- World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU)
- Institute of Management and Engineering
- All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University
- Commercial University Ltd.
- United Nations University
- Vocational University
- ADR-Centric Juridical University
- Indian Institute of Science and Engineering
- Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment
- Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)
- National Institute of Management Solution
- Mountain Institute of Management & Technology
Haryana
Magic & Art University, Faridabad
Jharkhand
Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Ranchi
Karnataka
- Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth, Tumkur
- Global Human Peace University, Bengaluru
Kerala
- International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kozhikode
- St John's University
Maharashtra
Raja Arabic University, Nagpur
National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth, Solapur
Puducherry
Usha Latchumanan College of Education
Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education
Rajasthan
Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Bhiwadi
Uttar Pradesh
Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh
Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow
Mahamaya Technical University, Noida
West Bengal
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata
Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata