Advertisement

University Body Flags 32 Fake Universities Across India, Delhi Tops The List

Fake Universities Across India: The Commission stated that these institutions do not hold recognition from either the Central Government or any State Government.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
University Body Flags 32 Fake Universities Across India, Delhi Tops The List
Fake Universities Across India: Delhi accounts for the highest number, with 12 such entities.
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC), a statutory body under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, has identified 32 institutions operating as fake universities across India, warning that degrees issued by them are invalid for employment and higher education. Delhi accounts for the highest number, with 12 such entities, followed by Uttar Pradesh and other states. Students have been urged to verify the recognition status of institutions before seeking admission.

The Commission stated that these institutions do not hold recognition from either the Central Government or any State Government. Citing Sections 2(f) and 3 of the UGC Act, the notice emphasised that degrees issued by these entities have no legal validity.

Delhi Records The Highest Number

According to the list, Delhi has the highest number of fake universities, followed by Uttar Pradesh.

The state-wise number of fake universities is as follows:
  • Delhi - 12
  • Uttar Pradesh - 4
  • Andhra Pradesh - 2
  • Karnataka - 2
  • Kerala - 2
  • Maharashtra - 2
  • Puducherry - 2
  • West Bengal - 2
  • Arunachal Pradesh - 1
  • Haryana - 1
  • Jharkhand - 1
  • Rajasthan - 1

State-Wise List Of Institutions Declared Fake (As on February 2026)

Andhra Pradesh (2)

  1. Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur
  2. Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam

Arunachal Pradesh 

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

Delhi 

  1. World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU)
  2. Institute of Management and Engineering
  3. All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University
  4. Commercial University Ltd.
  5. United Nations University
  6. Vocational University
  7. ADR-Centric Juridical University
  8. Indian Institute of Science and Engineering
  9. Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment
  10. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)
  11. National Institute of Management Solution
  12. Mountain Institute of Management & Technology

Haryana

Magic & Art University, Faridabad

Jharkhand 

Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Ranchi

Karnataka 

  1. Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth, Tumkur
  2. Global Human Peace University, Bengaluru

Kerala

  1. International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kozhikode
  2. St John's University

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur
National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth, Solapur

Puducherry

Usha Latchumanan College of Education
Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

Rajasthan 

Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Bhiwadi

Uttar Pradesh 

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh
Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow
Mahamaya Technical University, Noida

West Bengal 

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata
Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Fake Universities Across India, UGC Lists Fake Universities Across India:, Fake Universities In Delhi
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com