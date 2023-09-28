Check The List Of Fake Universities Issued By The University Grants Commission

Ahead of the admission season for the upcoming academic year, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the students to check the official website before taking admission in any university. The commission has directed the students to make themselves aware of the recognised universities/institutions in the country as well as fake institutions before enrolling for higher education.

It has also asked the students to inform the Commission about any university/institution that is offering academic programmes flouting the UGC Act.

What constitutes a University

In an official notice released earlier, the University Grants Commission had noted that the degree can be awarded only by Universities/Institutions which are established under a State Act or Central Act or Provincial Act or institution, empowered to confer or grant degrees as per UGC Act, 1956.

Letter to fake universities

In a letter issued to the vice chancellors of 'fake universities', the commission said, "Your institution figures in the list of fake Universities, as the institution is not a 'University' within the meaning of Section 2(f) or Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, but engaged in the business of conferring degrees or using the word 'University' with its name to defraud and cheat innocent students by awarding fake degrees. It has become a matter of concern as many students are becoming victims of the fraudulent act of your institution".

Underlining that a number of institutions are offering degrees in contrary to the provisions of the UGC Act, the Commission clarified that degrees awarded by fake universities/institutions shall neither be recognised nor be valid for higher education and employment purposes. The notice further asked the universities to submit a compliance report within 15 days stating that their institution is not awarding any degree.

List of Fake universities as per the UGC as on September, 2023

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-

Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Delhi

All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University

Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj, Delhi

United Nations University, Delhi

Vocational University, Delhi

ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi.

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, Delhi

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), Delhi

Karnataka

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Karnataka

Kerala

St John's University, Kishanattam, Kerala

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Puducherry

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Puducherry

Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata