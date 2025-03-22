UGC Warns Against Fake Universities, Issues Fresh Advisory For Students

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notice warning students, parents, and the general public about fake universities and institutions. The commission stated that only universities or institutions established under a State Act, Central Act, or Provincial Act, or those empowered to confer degrees under the UGC Act, 1956, are authorised to award degrees.

"However, it has come to the UGC's notice that several institutions are offering degrees in violation of the UGC Act. Degrees awarded by such institutions shall neither be recognized nor considered valid for higher education or employment," the notice states.

The UGC has urged all stakeholders to verify the list of recognised universities and fake institutions on its official website, ugc.ac.in, before seeking admission.

Additionally, students are encouraged to report institutions offering unauthorised academic programmes by emailing ugcampc@gmail.com, so appropriate action can be taken.

Government Crackdown On Fake Universities

In February, Minister of State for Education, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, informed the Lok Sabha that 21 educational institutions were identified as fake universities on the University Grants Commission (UGC) website. When questioned about the official declaration of these universities as "fake" and the actions taken against them, he clarified that maintaining law and order falls under the jurisdiction of state governments. Consequently, the central government has urged Chief Secretaries of states and Union Territory administrators to initiate legal proceedings to shut down these institutions and take strict action against those misleading students. Since 2014, 12 such fake universities have been shut.

UGC's List Of Fake Universities

The following institutions have been flagged as fake universities by the UGC:

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur

Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam

Delhi

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS)

Commercial University Ltd Daryaganj

United Nations University

Vocational University

ADR-Centric Juridical University

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

Karnataka

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society

Kerala

St John's University, Kishanattam

International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kozhikode

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

Puducherry

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow

Mahamaya Technical University, Noida

West Bengal