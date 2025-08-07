MK Stalin To Unveil Tamil Nadu's Own State Education Policy Tomorrow

In a significant move asserting Tamil Nadu's autonomy in the education sector, Chief Minister MK Stalin will unveil the long-awaited State Education Policy (SEP) on Friday. The policy, prepared as an alternative to the National Education Policy (NEP), comes at a time when the state and the Centre remain locked in a tussle over educational direction and funding.

Tamil Nadu has consistently and vocally opposed the NEP, especially its three-language formula, centralised entrance exams, and early standardised testing. The DMK-led government has termed the NEP "regressive," "anti-social justice," and an attempt at "Hindi imposition."

The SEP, drafted by a committee headed by retired High Court judge Justice D. Murugesan, was submitted to the government last year. According to informed sources, the policy is expected to focus on science education, artificial intelligence (AI), and strong English language skills, with an emphasis on making quality education accessible to all.

Crucially, the committee is said to have recommended undergraduate admissions based on consolidated marks from Classes XI and XII, scrapping the idea of entrance exams for arts and science colleges-a direct rebuttal to NEP's push for a uniform entrance system. The policy is also likely to stress increased investment in state-run institutions and tighter regulation of deemed universities, to ensure academic standards and equity.

The release of the SEP comes against the backdrop of the Centre withholding ₹2,152 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, citing Tamil Nadu's refusal to adopt the NEP. The state has decried this as coercive, warning that it punishes states for exercising their constitutional rights in education, which is a concurrent subject.

The Stalin-led government has particularly objected to NEP's proposal for public-style exams in Classes 3, 5, and 8, and the use of centralized entrance tests for undergraduate programmes, arguing that such policies would widen inequality, increase drop outs, push students from marginalized communities out of the system, and commercialise education.

The committe also, sources indicate wants the state government to do it's might to bring back education under the state's list.

On its part, the BJP and the Union government have maintained that the NEP is aimed at enhancing the quality of education, making Indian students globally competitive, offering flexibility in language learning and reducing over dependence on English. The government insists there's no attempt to impose Hindi, but rather to offer an opportunity to learn another Indian language.

Experts also point out it would be interesting to watch it SEP incorporates any or many of the NEP elements.

Tamil Nadu leads in education both at the school level and higher education. Several of the top 25 and 100 ranking institutions are from the state. As the SEP is made public tomorrow, it is expected to underline Tamil Nadu's vision for a decentralised, inclusive, and progressive education system, shaped by the state's long-standing commitment to social justice, equity, and linguistic diversity.