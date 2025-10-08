Judge Transferred For Misusing Judicial Power To Settle Personal Scores

In a rare and stern action, the Madras High Court has ordered the transfer of Kancheepuram Principal District Judge PAU Chemmal after finding him guilty of gross misuse of judicial authority and power to settle personal scores. The action followed a detailed inquiry report by the Registrar (Vigilance).

Judge Chemmal had remanded a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to custody for allegedly failing to arrest his former personal security officer (PSO), an act driven by personal enmity rather than judicial propriety, the court had found.

The inquiry further revealed that he had improperly directed a food safety officer to raid a bakery owned by the father-in-law of his former PSO; the court described this as vindictive misuse of official power.

The judge noted that the Registrar (Vigilance) had recorded several other incidents of misconduct, including attempts by the judge to use his official position for personal conveniences, such as insisting on having his private car parked inside a residential apartment complex in violation of rules.

Taking a serious view of the findings, Justice Kumar directed the Registrar (Vigilance) to place the inquiry report before the High Court's Vigilance Committee, comprising senior judges, for initiating disciplinary proceedings against Judge Chemmal.

The court also observed that it would not be conducive for Judge Chemmal to continue in his present post while such disciplinary action was pending. Consequently, Justice Kumar directed the Registrar General to refer the matter to the Transfer Committee, leading to Judge Chemmal's immediate transfer from Kancheepuram.