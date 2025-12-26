Consider Law Like Australia To Ban Under-16s From Social Media: Madras High Court

The Madras High Court has urged the Union Government to see possibilities in passing legislation similar to the Australian Government prohibiting the use of the internet by children below the age of 16.

While hearing a writ petition asking to direct the Centre to order internet provider service companies to provide a 'Parental Window' to prevent children from being exposed to pornographic content, a Madurai Bench of Justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan told concerned authorities of child rights to accelerate awareness campaigns regarding the usage of safe internet, especially among children and parents.

A lawyer for the petitioner emphasised that awareness of the stakeholders and parental windows in the device will substantially control the menace of obnoxious pornographic material accessible to the children. The lawyer also referred to recent legislation passed by the Australian Government prohibiting use of the internet by children below the age of 16 and said the Centre may also pass similar legislation.

The bench observed that there must be control at the user end, which can be achieved only if there is a parent control app available on the device.

The end users should be made aware of the menace of child pornography and measures to prevent it.

Judges also stressed children are highly vulnerable and parents' responsibility is high. Taking note of counsel for the petitioner's suggestion, they observed that the Centre may explore the possibility of passing legislation like Australia, and till legislation is passed, more effective awareness on the ground is a must.

The bench hoped that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights will draw up an action plan and implement the same for creating more awareness about the menace of child pornography.

Australia Social Media Ban

Australia has become the first country in the world to ban social media for children younger than 16.

The law, passed last year, mandated social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, to remove users under the age of 16 starting December 10 or face fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars ($32.9 million).

"This reform will change lives for Australian kids, allowing them to just have their childhood," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

YouTube, Meta and other social media giants condemned the ban. Many teenagers also said they were against the ban.