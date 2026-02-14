Madras High Court Orders Probe Into Bribe Allegations In Gold Fraud Case

The Madras High Court has ordered a vigilance inquiry into allegations that a senior lawyer received Rs 50 lakh from accused persons, allegedly to be paid to a judge for securing favourable orders in a gold trade fraud case.

Justice Nirmal Kumar, before whom the related petitions were pending, recused himself from further hearing of the matter after directing the vigilance probe.

The allegations arise in connection with a Rs 89.90 crore gold trade fraud case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Petitions filed by the two accused men seeking quashing of the case and discharge from the proceedings are pending before the court.

According to the proceedings, a body identifying itself as All India Lawyers Association for Justice sent a communication to the judge and the Union Law Ministry, alleging that a senior lawyer, appearing for the petitioners, had received Rs 50 lakh from the accused, purportedly to obtain favourable orders.

Following the letter, the judge summoned and questioned the lawyer concerned, who denied the allegations and expressed readiness to face any inquiry. The CBI's special public prosecutor submitted that the letter should be disregarded as it affected the dignity of the court and sought the identification of the individual who sent it.

Subsequently, the court ordered a vigilance inquiry into the allegations, and the judge recused himself from the case.