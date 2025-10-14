Google To Invest $15 Billion In AI Hub In India, Sundar Pichai Briefs PM Modi

Google boss Sundar Pichai on Tuesday said he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shared the US tech giant's plans for its first-ever AI hub in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

Google announced a giant data centre and artificial intelligence base in Visakhapatnam, its largest AI hub outside the US, and said it would invest $15 billion in India over the next five years.

Calling it a "landmark development", the Indian-origin CEO said the hub combines gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure.

"Through it we will bring our industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India, accelerating AI innovation and driving growth across the country," Pichai posted on X shortly after an agreement was signed between Google and the Andhra Pradesh government.

Great to speak with India PM @narendramodi @OfficialINDIAai to share our plans for the first-ever Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam, a landmark development.



Google has partnered with the Adani Group for the AI data centre campus. This is Google's largest-ever investment in the country.

"It is aligned to the Indian Government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision to accelerate the expansion of AI-driven services," the company said in an official statement.

"This initiative creates substantial economic and societal opportunities for both India and the United States - while pioneering a generational shift in AI capability," it said.

Speaking at an event in Delhi to sign the formal agreement, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said the AI hub in Visakhapatnam represents a "landmark investment in India's digital future".

"By delivering industry-leading AI infrastructure at scale, we are enabling businesses to innovate faster and creating meaningful opportunities for inclusive growth. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to the Indian and US governments to harness AI responsibly and drive transformative impact for society," he said.

The event was attended by Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Ashwini Vaishnaw, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and state IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

Vaishnaw thanked Google for the investment. "This digital infrastructure will go a long way in meeting goals of our India AI vision".

"AI services are emerging as a totally new category in our digital economy, and we look forward to this new facility being used for developing our youth for AI services," he said.

Naidu said the investment in Andhra Pradesh marks a "new chapter" in India's digital transformation journey.

"We are proud to host India's first truly gigawatt-scale data centre and Google's first AI hub in India, which is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, AI adoption, and long-term support for businesses and startups in the state," he said.

The announcement comes amid intensifying competition among tech giants, which are spending heavily on building new data centre infrastructure to meet booming demand for AI services.

Microsoft and Amazon have already invested billions into building data centres in India, which is projected to have more than 900 million internet users by year's end.