Google Announces AI Hub In India, Will Invest $15 Billion In 5 Years

Google will build a 1-gigawatt data centre campus in the port city of Visakhapatnam.

  • Google will invest $15 billion in India over the next five years
  • Google will build its largest AI hub outside the US in Andhra Pradesh
  • A 1-gigawatt data centre campus will be built in Visakhapatnam
Google on Tuesday said it would invest $15 billion in India over the next five years as it announced a giant data centre and artificial intelligence base in Andhra Pradesh, its largest AI hub outside the US.

"It's the largest AI hub that we are going to be investing in anywhere in the world outside of the US," Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said during an event in Delhi to sign the formal agreement.

The event was also attended by Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Ashwini Vaishnaw, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and state IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

The US tech giant will build a 1-gigawatt data centre campus in the port city of Visakhapatnam, combining AI infrastructure, large-scale energy sources, and an expanded fibre-optic network.

The move comes amid intensifying competition among big tech companies, which are spending heavily on building new data centre infrastructure to meet booming demand for AI services.

Microsoft and Amazon have already poured billions into building data centres in India, a key growth market for the global tech giants where nearly a billion users access the internet.

