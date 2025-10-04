BJP Warming Up To Vijay? TVK Gets Key Assurance Days After Stampede

The BJP has reached out to South superstar Vijay's party days after the Karur stampede, said sources, hinting that the saffron party is working to utilise the actor's massive fan base to improve its chances in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. A senior BJP leader has communicated to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leadership that Vijay will not be alone if he is unfairly targeted by the DMK, they added.

The BJP has informed the TVK that it too wants to corner the DMK and advised Vijay to keep patience, the sources said, as the actor tries to tide over the stampede crisis that has led to uncertainty over his future political rallies. Vijay had also thanked political leaders who supported him after the tragedy.

Besides the BJP, the Congress too had reached out to the TVK, indicating that national parties are perceiving it as an opportunity to leave a mark in the state politics dominated by the Dravidian majors, DMK and AIADMK.

The recent political churning must be seen in the context of the changing political dynamics in Tamil Nadu. Vijay had earlier announced that the TVK would contest solo in the 2026 elections, but the latest developments could reshape his strategies.

The BJP leadership believes that the DMK would face anti-incumbency in the upcoming elections and now seeks to consolidate the opposition votes - with a focus on TVK.

Following the September 27 stampede, the BJP-led NDA had rushed its delegation to Karur. The BJP had since been blaming the DMK government for alleged mismanagement that led to the deaths of 41 people, arguing that the TVK alone cannot be held accountable.

While the DMK has been pinning the blame entirely on the TVK, other parties have notably gone soft on Vijay, especially with the NDA saying that the MK Stalin-led party cannot escape responsibility since it helms the elected government.

The BJP's assessment also shows that the TVK can sway voters and emerge as an important force ahead of the elections due to Vijay's oratory and popularity. It also feels that voters could move away from smaller parties, like the DMDK and NTK, towards the TVK.

But the BJP wants to tread cautiously since it does not want to disrupt its alliance with the AIADMK. Coupled with the AIADMK's much-needed organisational muscle, Vijay could deliver a critical push to the NDA's South ambitions, it believes.

At least 41 people had died in the September 27 stampede, with the police noting that the rally saw a 27,000 turnout, nearly three times the expected 10,000 participants. The police also blamed a seven-hour delay by Vijay for the tragedy. Vijay's party, meanwhile, has alleged that lathicharge by police had led to the stampede. The Madras High Court has constituted an SIT to probe the incident.