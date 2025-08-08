Delhi Assembly Passes Bill To Curb Arbitrary Fee Hikes In Private Schools

The Delhi Assembly on Friday passed the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025, aimed at bringing transparency and accountability in the fee structures of private unaided schools in the national capital.

The Bill, introduced by Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday amid the Monsoon session, is aimed at controlling arbitrary fee increases by private unaided schools in Delhi.

Following a four-hour-long discussion in the Delhi Assembly, the proposed legislation was approved and will now be forwarded to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for his assent.

During the voting process, 41 members from the ruling BJP and 17 lawmakers from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were present in the Assembly.

Although the AAP put forward eight amendments to the Bill, all of them were turned down during the vote.

Speaking to the media, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "The 52-year-long wait of Delhi's parents has finally come to an end. Previous governments misled the public and were mired in corruption. Ours is the first government to take a decisive step in such a short span and bring much-needed relief to the people. I'm truly happy that the parents who once had to protest on the streets will now find relief through this Act. This is the true strength of democracy and the vote."