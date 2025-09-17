Delhi Government To Roll Out 'Rashtraniti', 'NEEEV' And 'The Science Of Living' Initiatives In Schools From Tomorrow

The Delhi government is set to introduce three new education initiatives for its schools tomorrow. The programmes- Rashtraniti, NEEEV and The Science of Living- are being rolled out as part of Sewa Pakhwada, the government's two-week campaign of welfare and community activities on the occasion of the PM's birthday.

Rashtraniti to Give Students Leadership Roles

Education department officials said that Rashtraniti will be the flagship programme under the rollout. Schools will be required to form at least seven student-led committees, covering areas such as environment, anti-bullying and canteen management.

Students will elect representatives through a school-level voting process, while teachers will act as mentors. The model, officials said, is designed to give students direct exposure to decision-making, teamwork and governance.

NEEEV to Encourage Innovation

For students in Classes 8 to 12, NEEEV (New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision) will promote entrepreneurship. The initiative will include startup competitions, sessions with guest speakers and the creation of school and district-level innovation councils. Student projects may also qualify for financial support of up to Rs 20,000.

The Science of Living to Focus on Well-Being

The third programme, The Science of Living, will bring mindfulness, yoga and meditation into the classroom. It will also introduce lessons on cyber safety and digital detox. Activities such as Yamuna clean-up drives, role-plays and puppet theatre are planned to give students practical exposure.

This launch programme will take place around 1 pm at Bharat Mandapam and is a part of Day 2 of Sewa Pakhwada. Apart from this, the Delhi government will also

conduct a tree plantation drive with diplomats and the inauguration of 500 Anganwadi-cum-creches. On Day 1, the government inaugurated health and Delhi Jal Board projects. Officials say that this rollout is a continuation of efforts to link learning with life skills and social responsibility.