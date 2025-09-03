Delhi Government Makes Nutrition Education Mandatory In Schools

The Delhi government has made it compulsory for schools to educate students on the health impacts of processed foods, as part of a nationwide drive to promote healthier eating and tackle diet-related health issues.

According to the circular, schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE) must comply with the guidelines issued by NCERT and the Ministry of Education, which stress the importance of nutrition literacy, awareness about high-fat and high-sugar foods and educating students on the scientific aspects of food processing. Schools have been asked to submit reports of their activities to the health branch by September 20.

The Ministry of Education noted that changing dietary habits, food adulteration, and the rise in non-communicable diseases have made food education a critical priority. While processed foods are often viewed negatively, officials highlighted their role in food safety, extending shelf life, and reducing wastage, which is crucial in a country with high post-harvest losses.

To address this balance, schools are encouraged to use "bagless days" for field visits where students can learn firsthand about adulteration in the food chain, pesticides, fertilisers, and the realities of processed food sold in markets. CBSE has already begun similar initiatives, including 'Sugar Boards' in schools to create awareness on the consumption of sugary and high-fat foods.

Officials said educating children on food processing will not only promote healthier eating but also spark interest in careers in food technology, nutrition, and food engineering. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has suggested adding food science topics in school curricula, complemented by awareness drives, food fairs, and safety workshops.

The government believes this "whole-of-government" approach will help build long-term strategies to promote healthy eating habits, reduce obesity and diet-related illnesses, and strengthen food and nutritional security in India.

This directive is in line with a national advisory issued by the Ministry of Education, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call in his June 'Mann Ki Baat' address to cut down on oil and unhealthy food consumption as part of a shift towards healthier diets.