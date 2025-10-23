14 Children Go Blind In Madhya Pradesh Playing With 'Carbide Gun' On Diwali

Every Diwali brings a new trend in firecrackers, from chakris to rockets to sparklers, but this year's craze has turned deadly. The so-called "carbide gun" or "desi firecracker gun," which children are calling the latest Diwali must-have, has emerged as a nightmare for parents and doctors.

In just three days, more than 122 children across Madhya Pradesh have been admitted to hospitals with severe eye injuries, while 14 have lost their eyesight.

The worst-hit district is Vidisha, where local markets openly sold these crude "carbide guns" despite a government ban issued on October 18.

The makeshift devices, priced between Rs 150 and Rs 200, are being made and sold like toys, but they explode like bombs.

Seventeen-year-old Neha, now recovering at Hamidia Hospital, said tearfully, "We bought a homemade carbide gun. When it exploded, one of my eyes burned completely. I can't see anything."

Another victim, Raj Vishwakarma, admitted, "I saw videos on social media and tried to make a firecracker gun at home. It exploded in my face... and I lost my eye."

Vidisha police have since arrested six people for illegally selling the devices. Inspector RK Mishra said, "Immediate action has been taken. Those responsible for selling or promoting these carbide guns will face legal consequences."

Across hospitals in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior, eye wards are full of young patients injured by these guns. At Bhopal's Hamidia Hospital alone, 26 children were admitted in 72 hours.

Doctors are warning parents in unambiguous terms: this is not a toy, but an improvised explosive. Dr Manish Sharma, CMHO, Hamidia Hospital, said, "This device causes direct damage to the eyes. The explosion releases metal fragments and carbide vapors that burn the retina. We are treating several cases where children's pupils ruptured, leading to permanent blindness."

Some patients are being treated in the ICU, and many may never regain full vision.

Children are reportedly making the "carbide gun" using plastic or tin pipes, filling them with gunpowder, matchstick heads, and calcium carbide, and lighting it through a hole- a lethal blend of chemical reaction and curiosity.

When the mixture ignites, it produces a violent blast that propels debris and burning gas, often hitting the face and eyes directly.

Police say the guns are being sold as "mini cannons" in local fairs and roadside stalls, with no safety regulations.

The real accelerant behind this dangerous trend appears to be Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts. Videos tagged as the "Firecracker Gun Challenge" have gone viral, showing teenagers firing the guns for likes and views.