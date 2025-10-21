Dalit Man Beaten, Forced To Drink Urine For Refusing To Resume Driver's Job

A Dalit man in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior alleged that he was kidnapped, assaulted and forced to drink urine by three men in Bhind district.

According to the complaint, the victim, a Bolero driver by profession, had earlier worked for Bhind resident Sonu Barua. He had stopped driving recently and moved to his in-laws' home in Gwalior. The victim alleged that three days ago, Barua, along with Alok Pathak and Chhotu Ojha, arrived at his in-laws' house and forcibly took him away in a Bolero after he refused to resume driving.

The victim told police that while being taken towards Bhind, the trio beat him with a plastic pipe, made him consume alcohol, and later forced him to drink urine. The accused allegedly repeated the act after reaching Akutpura village, where he was tied with an iron chain and assaulted through the night.

The victim managed to escape and was brought to the district hospital in Bhind, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The hospital ward briefly turned into a protest site after Bhim Army members gathered, alleging police delay in taking action. They warned of a larger agitation if justice was not ensured.

Following the protests, state minister Rakesh Shukla, along with Bhind Collector Kirodi Lal Meena and Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Pathak, visited the victim. The minister directed officials to ensure proper medical care and assured strict action. "The victim has said he was forced to drink urine. Police will investigate every angle and take action accordingly," Shukla said.

Pathak confirmed that an FIR has been registered, and the three accused have been arrested and sent to jail. "Some boys from his village brought him to Bhind and assaulted him. A case is registered and is under investigation," the officer said.

This incident comes close on the heels of similar cases reported in Madhya Pradesh. Recently, a Dalit youth in Katni was allegedly urinated upon after he protested illegal mining. In July 2023, a video of a man urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi had sparked nationwide outrage.

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau 2023 data, cases of atrocities against Scheduled Castes continue to rise in the country. A total of 57,789 cases were registered nationwide, with Madhya Pradesh (8,232 cases) ranking among the top three states.