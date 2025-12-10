Aircraft Crashes In Madhya Pradesh, Trainee Pilot Safe

A major accident was narrowly averted on Wednesday afternoon when an aircraft being flown by a trainee pilot crashed near the runway at Madhya Pradesh's Dhana airstrip just as officials were preparing to airlift an injured soldier. The incident sparked chaos on the ground, with administrative officers, rescue teams, and airstrip personnel stunned by the sudden crash.

The accident occurred around 3 pm, moments before the airlifting process was set to begin. A trainee pilot from the Chimes Aviation Academy was attempting to land the aircraft when its nose dipped uncontrollably, causing the plane to skid off the runway and crash into the ground.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud thud, followed by the aircraft skidding along the ground for several metres before coming to a halt.

Officers present at the airstrip froze in shock as the trainee aircraft hit the ground, but emergency teams rushed in instantly, pulling the pilot out of the cockpit and transporting him to the medical room in an ambulance. He is reported to be completely safe and out of danger.

What makes the incident even more alarming is that top district officials were on-site when the crash occurred. Sagar Range Inspector General of Police Himani Khanna, the Collector, and the Superintendent of Police were all present at the airstrip to oversee the airlifting of a soldier injured in a separate road accident. Officials admitted that had the aircraft crashed moments earlier, while personnel were positioned on the runway for the airlift, the consequences could have been catastrophic.

Local sources revealed that this is not the first accident involving a training aircraft at the Dhana airstrip. Several similar crashes have occurred in recent years. Critics allege that some of the aircraft used for training are old and poorly maintained, increasing the risk of accidents. Despite repeated incidents, no concrete steps have been taken by the administration or the aviation authorities to improve safety.

According to staff at Chimes Aviation Academy, the trainee pilot lost control during landing. The aircraft veered to the side, missed the main runway stretch, and crashed before stabilising. A formal investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the failure.

This latest crash comes just two days after another trainer aircraft accident in Seoni on November 8. In that case, a Red Bird Aviation aircraft collided with a 33 kV high-voltage power line, injuring trainer pilot Ajit Anthony and trainee pilot Ashok Chhabra. The aircraft, flying from the Sukatra airstrip, struck the power line at the Badalpar substation, triggering a loud explosion and scattering sparks across the area before the plane fell into a field.

With two training aircraft crashes in less than 72 hours, serious questions are being raised about the safety of aviation training operations in Madhya Pradesh, especially as both incidents could have ended in large-scale tragedy.