Bizarre Turn In Bhopal 'Beef' Case: 3 Tests, 3 Results, No More Samples

Less than two months after an alleged beef transport case raised a political storm in Madhya Pradesh, the investigation has taken a bizarre turn. The meat recovered was tested thrice at separate laboratories, and each round threw up a different result. Now, no samples remain for testing, and a fresh examination is not possible.

The accused, Mohammad Shoaib and Aslam Qureshi, have submitted an application in a Bhopal court, alleging serious lapses in the investigation. They have said that when key documents are missing in the police chargesheet submitted on March 5. The accused have said the report of a sample sent to the National Meat Research Institute in Hyderabad was never placed before the court.

What Is The Case

On December 17, Hindu organisations intercepted a container carrying 26.5 tonnes of meat near Bhopal's Jinsi slaughterhouse complex. The volume raised red flags; the facility was permitted to slaughter only 85 buffaloes -- about 12.75 tonnes of meat. A laboratory in Mathura found that the meat samples were beef.

Aslam Qureshi, who operated the slaughterhouse, and Mohammad Shoaib, who was driving the container, were arrested in the case. Hindu organisations alleged that police and municipal officials were hand-in-glove in allowing beef processing and transport out of the state.

A Missing Report

The accused have cited documents showing that the meat sample was couriered to Hyderabad on January 14 on the instructions of the Bhopal Collector and received by the laboratory on January 15. The institute reportedly completed its analysis and sent the report back. But the report has not been attached to the police chargesheet, raising questions about the handling of evidence.

The accused also alleged that the group of people who stopped the container broke the seal and scattered meat packets on the road. The situation, they have said, was rife for sample contamination. The defence has argued that meat from different animals could have been mixed in such a situation, making laboratory findings questionable. The accused have now demanded DNA testing by a national laboratory.

3 Tests, 3 Results

The first test conducted at the Bhopal Veterinary Hospital shortly after the seizure reportedly identified the meat as buffalo meat. However, four samples sent to a forensic laboratory in Mathura on December 18 reportedly confirmed that the meat belonged to a cow or its progeny, triggering massive protests.

Eventually, another sample was sent to Hyderabad-based National Meat Research Institute on January 2. The Hyderabad lab reportedly informed investigators that the sample had decayed and DNA testing was not possible. Now, no additional meat samples remain, and another round of testing is not possible.

What's Next

The accused have been charged under Sections 4 and 5 of the Madhya Pradesh Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act, 2004, which prohibit slaughter, possession and transport of cow meat and carry a punishment of up to seven years in prison.

They have also been charged under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which relates to criminal conspiracy.

A veterinary doctor who had earlier certified that buffaloes were slaughtered at the facility has been suspended, adding yet another layer of controversy to the case.

The Special Investigation Team probing the matter has filed a nearly 500-page chargesheet, but the defence claims it is incomplete because the Hyderabad lab report has not been included. The court is scheduled to hear arguments on the framing of charges on March 18.