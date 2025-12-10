Madhya Pradesh IAS Officer's "Kill One, A Hundred Will Rise" Remark Sparks Row

IAS officer and AJAKS President Santosh Verma has once again sparked a major controversy in Madhya Pradesh after a new video of his provocative remarks went viral. Even as the government continues examining his earlier statement on Brahmins, Verma has now been heard saying, "No matter how many Santosh Vermas you kill, a Santosh Verma will emerge from every household."

The fresh clip, reportedly recorded on December 7 at AJAKS Bhavan - the association of employees belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) category in Madhya Pradesh - in Bhopal, has triggered an intense backlash across political and social groups.

According to sources, Verma made the statement while recounting a conversation with Bhim Army convener and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Ravan. In the video, Verma quotes Ravan asking, "How many Santosh Vermas will you kill, how many will you burn, how many will you swallow?" With the clip circulating rapidly, Brahmin organisations, upper caste groups, and SAPAKS have expressed sharp resentment, warning the government of statewide protests if stringent action is not taken.

The controversy has united leaders across party lines. More than a dozen BJP and Congress MLAs, ministers, and MPs from the Brahmin community have publicly demanded Verma's immediate suspension. Delegations from both parties separately met Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, urging swift and decisive action. BJP leaders submitted a memorandum seeking Verma's suspension along with the registration of an FIR, while a Congress team led by Deputy Leader of Opposition Hemant Katare pressed the government to send a clear message against "divisive language and irresponsible behaviour."

The uproar has also reached Delhi. Rewa MP Janardan Mishra has written to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, questioning Verma's selection into the IAS and demanding departmental action. Bhopal MP Alok Sharma, along with other MPs from Madhya Pradesh, has also met the Union Minister and handed over a written complaint.

Political experts, however, believe that despite mounting pressure, the state government is treading cautiously. Verma belongs to the Scheduled Tribe community, and with 82 Assembly seats reserved for SCs and STs, the tribal vote bank plays a decisive role in electoral outcomes. Since 2018, the BJP has aggressively worked to regain support among tribal communities, and any disciplinary action against a prominent ST officer may risk political backlash.

This is not the first time Santosh Verma has found himself at the centre of controversy. His past record has resurfaced following the latest uproar. Verma, originally from the Madhya Pradesh State Administrative Service, previously faced allegations of forging court orders and faking the signature of a CBI judge to falsely claim relief in cases filed against him.

He was arrested in Indore after a judge complained that Verma forged two court orders in a case involving alleged intimidation of a woman. He has also faced accusations in two exploitation cases, where women claimed he promised marriage and later threatened or deceived them.

The state government has already issued Verma a notice regarding his initial remarks, and officials say his response is currently being reviewed. With political tempers rising and caste organisations mobilising, the controversy shows no signs of easing. The government now faces increasing pressure to act, even as it weighs the potential political cost of doing so.