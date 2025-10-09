School Assembly News Headlines (Oct 10): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (Oct 10): Keeping track of developments in national, international, business, sports, and education news strengthens awareness and helps students grow into responsible citizens. Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.

Top National Headlines - October 10

Haryana Top Cop Named in Officer's Suicide Note May Be Sent on Leave: Sources

The Haryana top cop, Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, and Rohtak police head Narendra Bijarnia are likely to be sent on leave, top sources told NDTV, days after IPS officer Y Puran Kumar died by suicide.

In Sunjay Kapur Estate Battle, A "Cinderella Stepmother" Swipe At His Wife

The inheritance dispute over Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000-crore assets grew murkier as the senior lawyer representing the children of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor compared the late industrialist's widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, to Cinderella's stepmother.

"If Bihar Doesn't Vote for Such People...": Prashant Kishor On Candidates

Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, on his first list of 51 poll candidates, highlighted doctors, lawyers, former bureaucrats, and police officers with a clean image. In an exclusive NDTV interview, he said if they do not get elected, the responsibility lies with the people of Bihar, not him.

"Now, if you don't vote for such people, then it is not a burden on Prashant Kishor. This is a burden on the shoulders of the people of Bihar," said the chief of the Jan Suraaj Party, which is contesting its maiden election.

"Very Shocked": Chief Justice Gavai Breaks Silence On Shoe Attack In Court

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai described the recent attempted shoe attack on him in the Supreme Court as a "forgotten chapter," speaking publicly two days after the incident.

"My learned brother and I were very shocked by what happened on Monday... for us, it is a forgotten chapter," he said, sitting beside Justice Ujjal Bhuyan. The Chief Justice offered no further comments.

Top International Headlines - October 10

India Should Get 'Rightful Place' in UN Security Council: UK PM Starmer

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer stated that India should have its "rightful place" on the UN Security Council during talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai.

As Afghan Taliban Minister Begins First India Visit, Delhi Faces Flag Dilemma

Afghanistan's UN-sanctioned Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi landed in India for a week-long visit. The trip, approved through a UN Security Council travel waiver, marks the first visit by a top Taliban leader since their return to power in 2021.

Masood Azhar Forms Jaish's Women Brigade Months After Loss In Operation Sindoor

Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has announced the formation of its first-ever women's wing, months after suffering a significant setback in Operation Sindoor.

"Everybody Is Liking Me Now": Netanyahu on Gaza Deal With Trump



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told former US President Donald Trump that everyone was "loving Israel again" following the announcement of the hostage release and Gaza ceasefire deal.

"Peace President" Trump Weighs His Prospects of Winning Nobel Prize



The White House referred to Donald Trump as "The Peace President" on Thursday, even as he appeared skeptical about his chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize despite claiming credit for settling multiple global conflicts.

Top Sports Headlines - October 10

First Time in History: Richa Ghosh Sets World Record with Fiery 94 for India vs South Africa in Women's World Cup

India staged a remarkable recovery from 102/6 in 26 overs to reach 251 in 49.5 overs in the Women's World Cup 2025 match at Visakhapatnam. No. 8 batter Richa Ghosh scored a brilliant 94 after another top-order collapse, helping India post a competitive total against South Africa.

India Draw 1-1 Against Singapore to Keep Asian Cup Qualification Hopes Alive

A 10-man India capitalized on a defensive error from Singapore at the final moment to secure a 1-1 draw and maintain their Asian Cup football qualification hopes.

Novak Djokovic Sets Up Shanghai Masters Semifinal Against No 204-Ranked Valentin Vacherot

Novak Djokovic defeated unseeded Zizou Bergs 6-3, 7-5 to reach the Shanghai Masters semifinals, where he will face No. 204-ranked qualifier Valentin Vacherot from Monaco.

Top Education Headlines - October 10

UK University Offers Scholarships Covering Up To 50% Of Tuition Fees



Nottingham Trent University (NTU), one of the UK's top-ranked universities, has announced merit-based scholarships for Indian students applying for postgraduate programmes starting January 2026. The scholarships offer up to 50% tuition fee discounts, reaffirming NTU's commitment to making quality education accessible to international students.

These Indian Higher Education Institutions Make It To Global Rankings 2026

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore emerged as India's top university in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, securing a position in the 201-250 rank band. This year, India became the country with the second-highest number of universities featured in the global rankings, behind only the United States.