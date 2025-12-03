Government Invites Applications From Women For 2-Month Paid Internship Programme

Government Paid Internship Programme: The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) has opened applications for its 2026 internship programme, inviting women from non-Tier-I cities and rural parts of the country to apply for the upcoming February-March cycle. The application window is open from December 1 to 10, 2025, according to a recent announcement issued by the ministry.

The two-month internship, known as the WCD Internship, aims to give selected candidates hands-on exposure to the ministry's ongoing schemes, policies, and field activities. Interns may be assigned pilot projects or micro-studies linked to different programmes under the ministry.

Age Limit

The initiative is open to women between 21 and 40 years of age who are students, research scholars, teachers or social activists. The ministry has specified that only applicants residing in non-Tier-I cities or rural regions are eligible for this cycle.

Monthly Stipend

Candidates selected for the programme will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000, along with reimbursement of travel expenses. Hostel accommodation in Delhi will also be provided during the internship.

The ministry has also clarified that participants selected for the February-March 2026 term will not be allowed to apply for any future cycles of the programme.

Applications must be submitted online through the official MWCD internship portal, wcd.intern.nic.in, before the December 10 deadline.

