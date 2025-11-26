MAT 2025 Exam: Registration To Soon Close For Management Aptitude Test

- Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a national MBA/PGDM entrance exam held four times a year.
- Paper-Based Test registrations close on December 7, 2025; exam date is December 13, 2025.
- Computer-Based Test registrations close on December 15, 2025; exam date is December 21, 2025.
Registrations are ongoing for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) for admission to MBA/PGDM in the country. MAT is held four times a year in Paper-Based and Computer-Based test modes. Registrations for the Paper Based Test mode will conclude on December 7, 2025. The admit card will be released on December 13, 2025. The exam will be conducted on December 13, 2025. The registrations for the Computer Based Test mode will conclude on December 15, 2025. The admit cards will be released on December 18, 2025. The exam will be held on December 21, 2025.
The application fees for registration to PBT or CBT is Rs 2,200. The registration fees for PBT +CBT is Rs 3,800.
The exam has been conducted by AIMA since 1988 and recognized by the government since 2003.
MAT has five sections, each with thirty questions. A total of 150 questions are to be attempted over 120 minutes.
Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Mathematical skills, Data Analysis and Sufficiency and Economic and Business Environment.
There will be a negative marking of 0.25 mark while calculating the MAT score. The exam serves as a gateway for admission to over 600 leading B-Schools.
Documents required for registration
- Valid Email ID
- Scanned photo
- Scanned signature
- Personal and educational qualification details
- Debit/Credit card, Net banking or UPI
Steps to register
- Step 1: Test mode details
- Step 2: Upload photo and signature
- Step 3: Choose Management institutes (MI)
- Step 4: Make payment
- Step 5: Fill Personal, Qualification and Experience
- Step 6: Application Submission