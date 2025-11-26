MAT 2025 Exam: Registration To Soon Close For Management Aptitude Test

Registrations are ongoing for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) for admission to MBA/PGDM in the country. MAT is held four times a year in Paper-Based and Computer-Based test modes. Registrations for the Paper Based Test mode will conclude on December 7, 2025. The admit card will be released on December 13, 2025. The exam will be conducted on December 13, 2025. The registrations for the Computer Based Test mode will conclude on December 15, 2025. The admit cards will be released on December 18, 2025. The exam will be held on December 21, 2025.

The application fees for registration to PBT or CBT is Rs 2,200. The registration fees for PBT +CBT is Rs 3,800.

The exam has been conducted by AIMA since 1988 and recognized by the government since 2003.

MAT has five sections, each with thirty questions. A total of 150 questions are to be attempted over 120 minutes.

Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Mathematical skills, Data Analysis and Sufficiency and Economic and Business Environment.

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 mark while calculating the MAT score. The exam serves as a gateway for admission to over 600 leading B-Schools.

Documents required for registration

Valid Email ID

Scanned photo

Scanned signature

Personal and educational qualification details

Debit/Credit card, Net banking or UPI

Steps to register