"No Need To Sacrifice...": Delhi University Professor's Message To Student Wins Hearts

A message from a Delhi University professor to a student who submitted an assignment at 3:49 AM is drawing widespread attention online for its praise and concern. While acknowledging the student's dedication, Professor Kavita Kamboj emphasized the importance of proper rest and effective time management.

In a LinkedIn post, she wrote: "Dear students, there is no need to sacrifice your sleep for work that can always be managed with better planning. One of my students submitted an assigned task to me at 3:49 am. While the dedication is admirable, it comes at the cost of health. Without proper rest, even the best efforts lose their meaning. Plan your day well. Sleep well. Work with energy and clarity. Your well-being matters more than deadlines."

The professor also shared a screenshot of her personal reply to the student:

"You have done a wonderful job. The way you include each minute detail is commendable. Just one request: you don't need to work long hours. You can always make extra time without giving up your sleep. If you sacrifice your rest for work, it makes no sense. I am always here for any help. Give me a call after having a good sleep and breakfast."

The post quickly drew praise from LinkedIn users, many appreciating her empathetic approach.

"I deeply respect your opinion, ma'am," one user commented. Another wrote, "Empathy has long been missing in education. Teachers like you show what real guidance looks like."



Several users shared personal experiences reflecting the pressures of student life.

One wrote, "My engineering college would have called 3:49 am an early start. Glad to see educators pushing back on that unhealthy culture." Another added, "Thank you so much for this reminder! I've been juggling work, projects, classes, and internships, and I've forgotten what self-care really is."

The message underscores the importance of student well-being, highlighting the need to balance academic demands with health.