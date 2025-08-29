Education Ministry Reconstitutes Joint Entrance Exam Apex Board For 2026-27

The Department of Higher Education has issued a notification for the reconstitution of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Apex Board (JAB) for the years 2026 and 2027.

The move follows the completion of the tenure of the previously constituted board and aims to ensure the smooth conduct of JEE (Main) and JEE (Advanced) for admissions to IITs, NITs, and other centrally funded technical institutions.

The newly reconstituted JAB will be chaired by Professor S K Jain, former Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University, who has been appointed as the honorary chairperson. Directors of IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, NIT Rourkela, IIEST Shibpur, IIIT Hyderabad, IIIT (PPP) Una, and IIITDM Kancheepuram will serve as members.

Representatives from the state governments of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh, along with nominees from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), CBSE, NIC, C-DAC, and the Ministry of Education, are also part of the board. The Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) will serve as the member secretary.

According to the notification, JAB will be the final authority on policies, rules, and regulations governing JEE (Main), while also coordinating with the organising institute for JEE (Advanced). The board will have a permanent secretariat provided by NTA, supported by the JEE Interface Group, which will include members from NTA, IITs, and the Indian Statistical Institute.

NTA will continue to provide administrative and logistical support for JEE (Main), including IT-related activities such as online applications and pre- and post-exam processes.

"NTA will provide the administrative and logistic support for the conduct of JEE\ (Main) across the country. The permanent secretariat of the JAB, housed in the NTA, will use the existing infrastructure, surplus of financial resources accumulated since creation of the first JAB and the manpower being contributed by the present JEE (Main) unit, with a small number of posts created as per Cabinet/ CEE approval, if required, including that of the executive Director, based on actual requirement," the official notice specifies.

The Ministry stated that the reconstitution of JAB has been approved by the Union Education Minister.