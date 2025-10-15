Weight Loss 101: Fitness Coach Explains Why Muscle Building And Fat Loss Go Hand In Hand

When it comes to weight loss, most people chase one goal – losing fat. Whether it is through trendy workouts, fancy diet plans, or influencer advice, the focus often stays on 'fat loss'. But here is the thing – many forget the other side of the equation: muscle. And according to fitness coach Rishabh Telang, that is exactly where most people go wrong.

Not too long ago, Rishabh shared two identical workout videos to make a point – fat loss and muscle building might look the same, but they work differently. “I am sorry to break it to you, there are no ‘fat loss' workouts. This is a lie you have been told time and again by your trainers, influencers and the fitness industry. They just want to tell you what you want to hear, not what's right,” he said.

In simple terms, the fitness coach explained that losing fat comes down to one thing – eating less than what your body burns. “The only way to lose body fat is to maintain a caloric deficit. Which basically means you need to watch how much you eat. If you eat less than what your body burns, you will lose fat. Everything else is noise!” he added.

However, there is a catch. When you cut calories, you do not just lose fat – you also lose muscle. And that is a problem. “When you are in a caloric deficit, your body just doesn't lose fat; it also loses muscle – exactly what you have been trying to preserve (or at least you should),” Rishabh explained.

How To Lose Fat And Build Muscle

That is why he stresses the importance of combining three things: lifting weights, eating enough protein, and maintaining a calorie deficit. “When you do all 3, you lose fat and you build/retain muscle, and that's exactly what gives you the toned look you have always wanted to achieve,” he said.

So, while the internet might try to sell “fat-burning” workouts or “quick transformation” routines, Rishabh Telang believes it is time to move past that. “So yeah, once again, the myth that a certain workout helps you achieve fat loss needs to end right now,” he concluded.

In short, if your goal is to look fit and strong – not just lighter – the real game lies in balancing fat loss with muscle gain.

