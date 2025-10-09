How This Man Lost 20 Kg In 90 Days Without Cardio And 5 Lifestyle Changes

Losing weight is a challenging task that requires major lifestyle changes. The journey to achieve your ideal weight calls for dedication, patience, regular exercise and healthy eating. Now, a fitness coach has shared the lessons that helped his client lose 20 kg in just 90 days.

In a post shared on Instagram, Dan showed a before-and-after picture of Bill as proof of his 90-day transformation. He explained that Bill went from 105 kg to 85 kg and lost 6.5 inches around his waist – without doing any cardio.

“Bill dropped 43 pounds in 90 days. No cardio. 231 to 188. Lost 6.5 inches off his waist. But the real transformation? His energy exploded. Confidence through the roof. More engaged at work. Better with his family. The weight loss was just the side effect. The real change happened in his head. When you fix your body, your mind follows," Dan wrote in the caption.

Bill followed these five key steps to achieve his weight loss transformation:

Step 1: Set The Lean Body GPS System

Dan shared that they tracked Bill's progress closely – monitoring his weight daily and his waistline weekly. Progress photos were taken and compared monthly with DEXA scans to measure body fat changes. "The mantra was clear: tracking progress is key to achieving results," he wrote.

Step 2: Fixed His Diet

They also created a customised meal schedule tailored to Bill's sleep and wake cycles. “We ate a nutrient-dense caloric deficit. We upped his protein to 0.8 grams per pound of body weight with 30+ grams in the morning. We eliminated snacking and stopped eating 3 hours before bed,” he added.

Step 3: Focused On Building Muscle

Bill's fitness routine consisted of at least two 30-minute workouts per week, focusing on minimum effective dose training due to time constraints. "We would walk first thing in the morning and at night, aiming for 8k steps daily. Both of these helped immensely with his stress levels,” the fitness coach explained.

Step 4: Added Flexibility

Dan stated that they allowed Bill's diet to be adaptable rather than perfectly rigid. He shared, “He went to parties. He travelled. He had the odd cocktail and didn't feel guilty about it because it was all part of the plan."

Step 5: Shifted Identity

Lastly, Bill focused on visualising his future self and identifying potential obstacles to stay prepared and motivated throughout his journey. “We helped him deal with his mental game, which contributed to his identity change. All this contributed to an upgraded self-image. He transformed his body, which ended up transforming his life,” the fitness coach concluded.