Nutritionist Shares 'Magical Drink' Recipe That Melts Fat in Just 30 Days

When it comes to losing weight, we all know the drill - counting steps, eating on time and keeping track of every calorie. But let us be honest, sometimes it just does not feel like it is working. Fat feels stubborn, metabolism is slow, and the struggle is real. The truth is, weight loss is not just about extreme routines or cutting every tasty thing out. It is about small, consistent habits that support your body's natural processes. That is why lifestyle tweaks matter more than quick fixes.

Earlier this month, Nutritionist Devyani shared an Instagram post that got everyone talking. She addressed exactly this frustration we all feel. She said, “Sab karke dekh liya? 10 thousand steps, naap-tol ke khana, 6 baje se pehle khana. Fat nahi na melt ho raha? (Tried everything? 10 thousand steps, measuring your food, eating before 6 pm – but your fat is not melting, right?) And then she offered a simple, natural solution – a magical drink that works on metabolism, gut health, and fat loss.

The nutritionist's formula is simple and kitchen-friendly. She recommended blending the following ingredients: 3 spoons each of methi dana (fenugreek seeds), haldi powder (turmeric powder), ajwain (carom seeds), saunf (fennel seeds) and 2 sticks of cinnamon. The idea is to take 1 tablespoon of this mixture in hot water, half an hour before lunch and dinner.

Devyani emphasised, “Bina consistency ke kabhi kuch nahi hota. [Nothing works without consistency.]” So, it is not just about the ingredients, but about making it a daily habit for 30 days.

The routine is easy: blend the ingredients, store the mixture, and sip it consistently. Over 30 days, you are likely to notice better digestion, improved metabolism, and gradual fat loss.

If you have been struggling with stubborn fat or slow metabolism, this is a gentle, realistic way to give your body a boost.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.