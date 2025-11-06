British Family's Vande Bharat Train Journey Experience Viral: 'These Tickets Cost Us...'

A five-member British family travelling across India has gone viral for sharing their experience aboard the Vande Bharat train. The video, shared by the Hutchinson family on Instagram, shows the couple and their children enjoying the snacks served in the train during their four-hour journey.

"These tickets actually cost us about 11 pounds each for four of us and it comes with food. The girls have got their food already," the woman said.

The meal tray included a diet mixture, caramel popcorn, a patty, mango juice, and a ginger tea sachet. As they began reviewing the food tray served onboard, the vlogger appeared unsure about what to expect.

"India train food! What did you expect? We were confused with the chai powder but then hot water arrived and it was so delicious," the video was captioned.

"It's [tea] really nice, it smells delicious too. Wow," the woman added.

Check The Viral Video Here:

'Level-Up Train'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.4 million views and hundreds of comments, with social media users lauding the Hutchinson family for showing the positive side of India.

"Vande Bharat are very convenient trains, for those who can afford. Enjoy your journey. Best wishes," said one user while another added: "his is our Vande Bharat Superfast Train, which has two classes - Executive and Chair Car. Next time you travel on this train, you can ask your travel agent to book tickets in the Executive Class for a more comfortable experience."

A third commented: "Always a pleasure to hear wonderful things about India. Lovely country. Most people tend to focus on the negatives and wrongs but I must compliment you for doing great reviews. Happy journey, best wishes to everyone in the family."

A fourth said " Welcome to Bharat. Vande Bharat is a level-up train in the current lineup. Also enjoy Tejas, Rajdhani express and a Vista dome coach journey and review that too."

Built at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, the Vande Bharat Express is a proud product of the Make in India initiative. The design, assembly, and technology are all homegrown. Equipped with India's own anti-collision system, 'Kavach', the train automatically applies brakes if another train is detected on the same line.