Indian Manager Reveals Hardships Of Living On H-1B Visa In US: 'It Breaks Me'

An Indian tech manager in the US has vented on the professional networking platform Blind that they feel judged and hated due to stereotypes about Indian professionals in the tech industry. The user, who arrived on an H-1B visa and rose through the ranks, said there was 'so much anger' against Indians, especially those working in the tech sector.

"I came to the US on an H1B, worked my way up from L5 to L7. I've always treated my teammates fairly. I mentored people from all backgrounds, hired whoever was best, never cared about race or caste or any of that," the anonymous user wrote.

Despite helping and mentoring the employees without any prejudice, the manager said he was also subjected to similar online notions that have gained prominence in recent times.

"But recently, I see so much anger toward Indians in tech. Online, people say we only hire our own, or that we bring the caste system here. It breaks me because I've spent my whole career trying to do the opposite."

The manager admitted to feeling isolated despite having lived in the US for years. "I moved to US to belong but still feel like I live in India as my social circle is mostly Indians. Guess I was too naive? I'd hate to think that though. I don't know when being Indian in tech turned into something people resent."

As the post gained traction, a flurry of mixed social media reactions poured in, with one user writing: "Ignore. Most of the online hate is manufactured by bots. If you see that translating into the real World, that's when you need to worry."

Meanwhile, another wrote: "I would never work for a H1B manager. They will never stand up for you and throw you under the bus to protect their job and status. You might be a good one but I can't take that chance. Incentives are too perverse. I've never seen a H1B manager who wasn't completely docile and a slavish."

The H-1B visa is a temporary US work visa that allows companies to hire foreign professionals with specialised skills. It was created in 1990 for people with a bachelor's degree or higher in fields where jobs are deemed hard to fill, especially science, technology, engineering, and math.