Don't Want To Workout? Lifestyle Changes That Can Help Maintain Weight During Chilly Weather

In winter, the body naturally conserves energy to maintain core temperature. According to research published by the National Institutes of Health, cold environments increase fatigue perception and reduce muscle efficiency, making the same workout feel more strenuous than it does in warmer weather. Reduced sunlight also disrupts circadian rhythm. Joint stiffness is another overlooked factor. Add to this the seasonal rise in respiratory infections, reduced vitamin D levels, and increased appetite driven by hormonal changes and winter becomes a perfect storm where workouts feel disproportionately hard. Fortunately, weight maintenance relies more on daily habits than short bursts of exercise, especially during colder months. Below are easy lifestyle changes that can help maintain weight during chilly weather even when formal workouts feel unmanageable.

10 Lifestyle changes that help maintain weight during winter

1. Prioritise daily movement over “workout thinking”

Studies from the NIH show that total daily movement (NEAT—Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis) plays a larger role in calorie balance than structured workouts alone. Simple actions like walking while on calls, using stairs, light household chores, or short mobility breaks every hour can prevent metabolic slowdown.

2. Eat warm, protein-rich meals to control appetite

Protein has the highest thermic effect of food. Research confirms that protein-rich meals increase satiety and reduce cravings, especially during cold exposure. Traditional Indian winter foods like dal, paneer, eggs, curd, and legumes support this naturally.

3. Avoid long gaps between meals

Cold weather increases hunger hormones. According to studies, irregular meal timing leads to overeating later in the day, especially at dinner. Balanced, timely meals stabilise blood sugar and reduce binge tendencies.

4. Improve sleep duration and quality

Research links short sleep duration to winter weight gain due to increased cortisol and insulin resistance. Poor sleep also reduces the motivation to move the next day.

5. Get morning sunlight whenever possible

Vitamin D deficiency peaks in winter. Low vitamin D is often linked with weight gain, low energy, and poor muscle function. Morning sunlight exposure supports hormonal balance even when exercise is minimal.

6. Reduce ultra-processed comfort foods

Winter cravings often shift toward fried, sugary, and refined foods. These foods disrupt gut microbiota, leading to increased fat storage. Traditional home-cooked foods with spices like ginger, turmeric, and pepper improve digestion and thermogenesis.

7. Stay hydrated even without thirst

Cold reduces thirst signals. Studies confirm that mild dehydration slows metabolism and increases perceived hunger. Warm fluids like herbal teas, soups, and jeera water help maintain hydration.

8. Manage stress actively

Cortisol levels rise in winter due to reduced activity and sunlight. Research by NIH shows chronic stress promotes abdominal fat storage. Breathing exercises, meditation, and light stretching can counter this effect.

9. Eat earlier dinners

Research on circadian eating patterns shows late dinners increase fat storage, especially when physical activity is low. Early, lighter dinners support metabolic rhythm during winter.

10. Accept seasonal rhythm instead of forcing extremes

Forcing intense routines during winter increases burnout and leads to complete drop-offs later. Gentle consistency beats extreme discipline.

Peak winter makes workouts feel harder due to physiological, hormonal, and psychological factors. Daily movement, smart eating, quality sleep, stress management, and circadian alignment can protect metabolic health during colder months. Instead of fighting the season, working with it is often the most sustainable and scientifically sound approach.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

