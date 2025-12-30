7 Warming Foods That Will Also Help You Lose Weight This Winter

Weight loss while staying warm is a common goal for many during the winter season. While it might seem impossible to achieve both simultaneously, certain foods can help you do so. Thermogenic foods are those that can help increase your metabolism and generate heat in the body after consumption. They raise the body's temperature through a process called thermogenesis, which involves burning calories to digest and metabolise these foods. During colder months, thermogenic foods can help keep you warm by generating additional heat in your body. The increased calorie expenditure associated with digesting these foods not only helps maintain body temperature in winter but can also be an effective strategy for weight management.

Best thermogenic foods for winter

1. Chili peppers

Chilli peppers contain capsaicin, the compound responsible for their heat, which triggers several physiological fat-burning responses. Capsaicin stimulates the sympathetic nervous system, increasing body temperature and fat burning. Chilli peppers can significantly raise your metabolic rate and bring warmth during cold weather.

2. Ginger

Ginger contains gingerols and shogaols, which have been shown to increase the thermic effect of food and decrease hunger levels. It is also known to improve digestion and circulation.

3. Cinnamon

Cinnamon can activate metabolic processes, particularly through its compound cinnamaldehyde, which prompts thermogenesis and enhances circulation, providing a warming sensation. Cinnamon can also offer many other impressive health benefits, like regulating blood sugar levels.

4. Green tea

Green tea contains catechins, specifically epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which enhances fat burning and boosts metabolism. Beyond metabolism, green tea catechins help lower LDL cholesterol and improve blood vessel function. Choose matcha or whole-leaf green tea for maximum benefits.

5. Coffee

Caffeine acts as a central nervous system stimulant that naturally raises resting metabolic rate. Therefore, drinking black coffee before workouts can improve performance and increase the amount of fat burned during exercise.

6. High protein foods

Protein is the most thermogenic macronutrient, requiring significantly higher energy to process than carbohydrates or fats. Additionally, high protein intake reduces the hunger hormone ghrelin while boosting satiety hormones, helping you feel full longer.

7. Turmeric

Studies indicate that turmeric's active compound, curcumin, can potentially increase thermogenesis and reduce inflammation, which indirectly supports metabolic health. However, it works best when combined with a healthy diet and regular exercise.

Health benefits of thermogenic foods

1. Supports weight loss

Thermogenic foods can enhance calorie burning, which may contribute to weight loss or maintenance when combined with a balanced diet and exercise.

2. Increased metabolism

They can help boost your metabolic rate, allowing your body to burn more calories throughout the day.

3. Appetite control

Many thermogenic foods can promote feelings of fullness, helping to reduce overall calorie intake.

4. Improved energy levels

Some thermogenic foods release energy gradually, leading to sustained energy levels throughout the day.

5. Enhanced mood

Certain thermogenic foods, like those containing spices, can have mood-boosting properties thanks to the increased circulation and warmth they can generate in the body.

By incorporating these foods into your diet, you can stay warm while also benefiting from metabolic boosts that aid in weight loss.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.