Weight Loss Diet: Desi Foods To Start Your Day With

Diet is one of the most crucial factors when it comes to losing weight. If you want to lose weight, what you eat first thing in the morning matters more than what many people think. A filling, protein-and-fibre-rich breakfast can lower hunger, reduce total daily calories and help maintain muscle while you lose fat. The good news is that many traditional desi breakfast ingredients already tick those boxes. Let's discuss some desi foods you can start your day with to lose weight.

Desi foods to start your day with to lose weight

1. Moong

Moong and other pulses are high in protein and fibre, slow digestion, and increase feelings of fullness which tends to lower calorie intake later in the day. Trials and reviews show pulses can produce modest but meaningful weight loss when included regularly. Make moong chillas or a bowl of sprouted moong with lemon and cucumber. One serving of about 1 cup sprouts or ½ cup cooked moong is a good start.

2. Chickpeas

Chickpeas have shown benefits for appetite control and post-meal blood-sugar control, both useful for managing hunger and cravings. Chana salad or a small bowl of roasted chana with an egg/curd on the side.

3. Eggs

Several randomised trials show eggs at breakfast increase satiety and, in many settings, help people eat fewer calories across the day, a practical aid for weight loss when calories are controlled. 1–2 boiled eggs with a slice of multigrain toast and spinach, or an egg-moong chilla.

4. Dahi

Fermented dairy like plain yogurt contains live cultures and high-quality protein. Reviews suggest probiotics and yogurt may help with weight management for some people and support gut health, which plays a role in metabolism. Choose plain, unsweetened dahi.

5. Millets

Millets are high in fibre and have a lower glycemic load than refined rice or flour, which helps steady blood sugar and keeps you full longer. Recent reviews highlight millets' potential in metabolic health. Ragi porridge with milk and nuts, or millet idli/upma with veggies.

6. Paneer

Paneer is rich in casein and high-quality protein that promotes satiety and preserves lean muscle during weight loss. Studies of dairy in calorie-restricted diets show modest added fat-loss while protecting muscle. Try 50–75 g paneer cubes tossed into a vegetable scramble or a small paneer bhurji with lots of greens.

7. Methi

Fenugreek fibre has been shown to increase feelings of fullness and reduce subsequent energy intake in trials. Soaked fenugreek seeds or adding fresh methi leaves to breakfasts can help control appetite. Soak 1 tsp fenugreek seeds overnight and chew or add to moong chilla batter; or include methi in your paratha or dalia.

8. Guava and other whole fruits

Whole fruits are low in calories, high in fibre and water, and prospective studies link higher fruit intake with less weight gain over years. Guava is a great desi choice because of its high fibre and low calories. One medium guava or an apple with a spoonful of peanut/almond butter or a bowl of dahi.

No single food guarantees weight loss. These desi choices help because they increase satiety, provide protein and fibre, and replace high-calorie refined breakfasts. If you have diabetes, kidney disease or other health issues, check with your doctor about portion sizes and ingredient choices.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

