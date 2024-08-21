Struggling To Lose Weight? Nutritionist Suggests Lifestyle Changes Essential To Achieve The Ideal Weight

Frequent exercise increases metabolism, elevates mood, and improves general health

Your daily routine and diet are important factors in weight loss. Even though exercise is good for your general health and can help you lose weight, in the end, your weight is mostly determined by what you eat. By encouraging better eating practices and cutting calories, you can achieve your ideal weight. But, if you still struggling to lose weight, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has shared some of her hacks that can help you to reach your goal. In a video posted on Instagram, Anjali gave tips on losing weight. She said, "This video is meant for all those of you who are struggling to lose weight but are unable to do it. You could be anywhere from 25 years of age to 65 to 70 years of age. Alright, so the first and most important thing is to eat when hungry, which also means do not eat when you're not hungry. If you find yourself just picking on food in between meals, stop that."

She added, "Second, eat three-fourths of capacity always because your body needs that much space to digest the food well. The third thing is to cut out all sweets, desserts, alcohol, maida, and ultra-processed foods completely. If you really want to lose weight, keep at least a four to five-hour gap between two meals. Don't eat too frequently. It's not going to work. Lastly make sure you walk, dance, swim, do yoga, do weight training for at least an hour every single day."

Additional tips that can help you achieve your dream weight



1. Get enough sleep

Hormone levels that control appetite and hunger can be upset by sleep deprivation, which can boost desires and cause overeating. Setting aside time for good sleep promotes general health and may help with weight loss.

2. Cut back on additional sweets and processed foods

Processed foods and added sugars frequently have empty calories and inadequate nutrients, which can cause health problems and weight gain. Selecting whole, nutrient-dense foods promotes general health and weight loss.

3. Intensify your exercise

Frequent exercise increases metabolism, elevates mood, and improves general health in addition to burning calories. For best results, try a combination of cardiovascular, strength, and flexibility workouts.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.