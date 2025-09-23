Weight Loss Diet: These Nutrients Can Help You Lose Weight

Diet abundantly influences our health as well as our weight. There is overwhelming evidence that diet does help in weight loss. The key is energy balance: consuming fewer calories than your body uses, over time, leads to weight loss. But more than just calories, the type of macronutrients (protein, fat, carbs), fibre, micronutrients, patterns of eating, and diet quality matter. While a calorie deficit will help you lose weight, a diet abundant in the nutrients you need for weight loss can help fasten the process. In addition to this, a nutrient-dense weight loss diet can help you feel full, improve absorption, etc. all of which can further boost weight loss. Keep reading as we share a list of nutrients you can add to your weight loss diet to ensure faster and healthier weight loss.

Nutrients that can help in weight loss

1. Protein

Protein helps increase satiety, preserves muscle mass during calorie deficit, increases thermic effect of food which means body burns more energy digesting protein. Legumes, eggs, dairy, lean meats, fish. In vegetarian diets, combining pulses + cereals gives better amino acid profile.

2. Fibre

Fibre plays a huge role in aiding weight loss. Viscous fibre for one can help reduce appetite that can help in weight loss. Opt for foods like whole grains such as ragi, jowar, bajra, oats, or vegetables like okra, beans, carrots. You can also go for fruits with peel and ground flaxseed.

3. Vitamins

As shocking as it may, multiple vitamins can help in weight loss. Various vitamins can help in weight loss. For example, B vitamins such as B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9 and B12 can be helpful. These vitamins can help your metabolism work to its best capacity. Their main function includes metabolising fats, proteins and carbohydrates.

4. Iron

Iron similar to vitamins help create energy from the nutrients you consume. It also helps your body carry oxygen to all the cells in the body including your muscles. This as a result can help you burn more fat. On the other hand, low levels of iron in the body can reduce your physical endurance and cause reduced energy.

5. Calcium

Proposed to increase fat excretion, modulate fat metabolism & lipogenesis, influence satiety via hormones. A long randomised trial: “Effect of energy-reduced diets high in dairy and fibre …” compared diets with ~800 mg vs ~1400 mg calcium plus fibre and low glycemic index foods; weight loss occurred but the higher calcium diet did not produce significantly greater weight/fat loss than the lower calcium diet.

6. Probiotics

Modulation of gut microbiota; impact on energy extraction from food; possible effects on systemic inflammation, metabolic regulation. Meta-analyses in overweight/obese women: probiotics significantly decreased waist circumference, insulin levels, LDL-cholesterol. Also a broader meta-analysis reported that probiotics reduce weight, waist circumference, visceral fat.

7. Healthy fats

Healthy fats such as monounsaturated and some polyunsaturated can be helpful! Some fats increase satiety, improve lipid profile, may improve fat oxidation; replacing saturated/trans fats with healthier fats helps metabolic health. Fats are calorie-dense; overuse still leads to energy surplus. Use olive oil, nuts, seeds, fatty fish. Consume moderate portion sizes, avoid deep frying, use minimal oil and prefer quality cooking oils.

8. Magnesium

While magnesium doesn't directly cause weight loss, it can support it. Since magnesium helps control blood pressure, manage blood glucose and keep bones strong, it ultimately assists in weight loss. Some common sources of magnesium include seeds, nuts, legumes and leafy greens.

While not one magical component can cause weight loss, certain nutrients can aid it, especially when the overall diet is good, and when combined with exercise & other lifestyle changes. Make sure to consume a balanced calorie-deficit diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

