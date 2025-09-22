Why You're Not Losing Weight Despite Strict Diet And Workout? Nutritionist Explains

Struggling to shed those extra pounds despite your best efforts? You're not alone. Many people find themselves stuck in a weight loss limbo, unsure of what's hindering their progress. According to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, there are several hidden causes that can be the culprit behind slow weight loss. From seemingly harmless habits to underlying health issues, these factors can significantly impact your ability to lose pounds and maintain your ideal weight.

In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "If you're doing everything under the sun but the scale isn't moving — it's not your fault. There are deeper reasons why your body holds on to weight."

Hidden reasons behind your slow weight loss:



1. Declining progesterone

Lack of progesterone can disrupt metabolism, increase appetite, cause water retention and can lead to estrogen dominance, all of which hinder fat loss. This hormonal imbalance also negatively affects thyroid function, which is crucial for regulating energy use.

2. High insulin levels

Increased insulin levels contribute to slow weight loss by promoting fat storage. This occurs when insulin signals the body to store excess glucose as fat and inhibits the process of lipolysis (fat breakdown). Chronically elevated insulin levels can also trigger increased hunger and energy crashes, further complicating weight loss.

3. Gut dysbiosis

Gut dysbiosis, an imbalance in your gut bacteria, can hinder weight loss by increasing calorie absorption, altering metabolism and fat storage, and affecting hunger and cravings. Factors like a high-sugar, low-fiber diet, stress, antibiotic use, and certain processed foods can trigger gut dysbiosis, leading to metabolic issues like insulin resistance.

4. Toxic overload

The body stores toxins in fat cells, potentially raising your "set point" for fat storage and slowing metabolism. Exposure to environmental toxins, BPA from plastics, phthalates in personal care products, and pesticides can act as endocrine disruptors, interfering with metabolic processes and contributing to weight gain.

"This is why weight loss isn't just about eating less and moving more. It's about finding the root cause," concludes Anjali Mukerjee.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.